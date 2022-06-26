Kansas City, Kansas man dies in single vehicle crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man died late Saturday evening in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Jefferson County.
Michael Greene, 57, who was later been identified was driving eastbound on a Fat Boy Harley Davidson on Kansas 16 Highway when he failed to negotiate a curve to the south and then was thrown off the vehicle into a ditch.Woman injured after being run over by truck during argument
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the motorcycle stopped on the right side of the highway and Greene was not wearing a helmet.
Investigators said Greene died on the scene.
