Kansas City, Kansas man dies in single vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man died late Saturday evening in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Jefferson County.

Michael Greene, 57, who was later been identified was driving eastbound on a Fat Boy Harley Davidson on Kansas 16 Highway when he failed to negotiate a curve to the south and then was thrown off the vehicle into a ditch.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the motorcycle stopped on the right side of the highway and Greene was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators said Greene died on the scene.

