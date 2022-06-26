ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas City, Kansas man dies in single vehicle crash

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GI0q5_0gMXUGpC00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man died late Saturday evening in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Jefferson County.

Michael Greene, 57, who was later been identified was driving eastbound on a Fat Boy Harley Davidson on Kansas 16 Highway when he failed to negotiate a curve to the south and then was thrown off the vehicle into a ditch.

Woman injured after being run over by truck during argument

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the motorcycle stopped on the right side of the highway and Greene was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators said Greene died on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Kansas 16 Highway#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox
kttn.com

KCK trucker crashes Freightliner west of Macon

A Kansas City, Kansas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of a Freightliner overturning one mile west of Macon on Tuesday night, June 28. An ambulance transported 61-year-old Karen Armstrong to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The truck traveled east on Highway 36 before running off the right side of...
MACON, MO
WIBW

Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man allegedly attempted to outrun a methamphetamine arrest early Tuesday morning after Shawnee Co. deputies stopped his SUV when he ran out and hid underneath a nearby truck. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, deputies arrested...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Suspect accused of Kansas man's stabbing death

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have made an arrest. Just after 3p.m. June 25, police responded to report of a stabbing in the 700 Block of West 11th Street in Ottawa, according to a media release. Officers found 29-year-old Dalton Presley of Ottawa deceased...
OTTAWA, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD locate missing 14-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Isaiah Green has been located and is safe. Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a missing teenager. Police said Isaiah Green was last seen in the area of 44th Street and Roanoke Road on Monday at about 4 p.m. Authorities said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KBI Child Victims Task Force seizes evidence from SW Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Agents with KBI’s Northeast Child Victims Task Force seized evidence from a home in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells 13 NEWS that its Northeast Child Victims Task Force executed a search warrant in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning, June 28.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Resident Picked Up by Highway Patrol on Multiple Outstanding Warrants

A Platte City man who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 45-year-old Timothy Proctor at 6:26 P.M. on an outstanding misdemeanor St Joseph Police Department warrant for disorderly conduct, and a misdemeanor Platte County Sheriff’s Department warrant for a traffic offense.
PLATTE CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy