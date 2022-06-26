ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wounded in shooting drives into parking lot of Ralphs where he collapses, later dies

By Iris Salem
 3 days ago

The hunt was on for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Police say a man in a black Mercedes drove into the parking lot of Ralphs in Topanga Canyon and Ventura Boulevard Saturday night.

When he got out of the car, he collapsed right outside the store entrance.

"He got out of the car and he (said), 'I've been shot, I've been shot,' and he collapsed just like that," Sarika Carlin told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine.

It was an hour before closing when the shooting unfolded. Customers were still inside the story and saw everything.

Before the man collapsed, a witness said the victim yelled, "Help! Help! I've been shot. Call 9-1-1. Call 9-1-1-." That's when the witness ran into the Ralphs and reported this to security who called police.

"It sent chills down my spine," Sarika Carlin said.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he died. Police say the victim was about 35 to 40 years old.

So far, police have not released a description of the shooter.

Police confirmed that the man had been shot multiple times.

Comments / 7

Guest
2d ago

The state is a complete disaster! November we need to vote this governor out.

