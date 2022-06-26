ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

US Soccer condemns supreme court abortion ruling as UWSNT beat Colombia

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcS0e_0gMXU2YH00

Sophia Smith scored twice in the second half and the US women’s national team beat Colombia 3-0 on Saturday night to extend their home unbeaten streak to 68 games, but many of the players had a seismic legal ruling on their minds.

Smith scored her first in the 54th minute off a pass from Rose Lavelle when Colombian goalkeeper Catalina Perez came out of her goal. She added her second in the 60th minute. Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League, has six international goals.

“I think it’s a privilege to be able to compete against such high-level players every day in camp and if it makes it harder to get a starting spot, that’s good for everybody,” Smith said. “It’s only making us better and we trust every single player we have on this on this roster to go out and play and perform.”

All eyes were on the team to see if they would make any collective demonstration on field over Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturned abortion rights in the United States. Instead, US Soccer released a statement before the game.

“As our women’s national team represents the US on the field today in Colorado, the occasion serves as a reminder of the rights and freedoms that women and their allies have fought for, earned and deserve,” the statement said. “The Supreme Court ruling on 24 June is counter to the freedoms promised as a nation and as a people. US Soccer will advocate at every opportunity for human rights, including the right to make personal healthcare decisions as there is no equality without bodily autonomy.”

Becky Sauerbrunn said afterward that US Soccer worked with the players, much like when the men’s national team took a stand for gun control measures in the wake of the deadly Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

“I think anyone looking at this team knows what we support and that we are against the overturning of Roe v Wade. And we wanted the federation to back us and really support us on this. And so I’m glad they put out a statement,” she said.

Megan Rapinoe made an impassioned plea for abortion rights on Friday in the wake of the high court’s decision.

She was asked about the upcoming game in Utah, which she said the team wouldn’t refuse to play. Utah had a trigger law that made all elective abortions illegal when the Supreme Court made its ruling on Friday. Utah’s law has exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest, and also makes exceptions for women whose health would be compromised.

“I think, as you guys have seen, the most powerful thing we can always do is show up and not only express our supreme skill and talent and joy on the field, but to be able to have that platform,” Rapinoe said.

On the pitch, Perez made two penalty saves. She stopped Lindsey Horan’s attempt late in the first half, and then saved Lavelle’s chance in the 70th.

“[A penalty is] probably the best goalscoring opportunity you can have as a team, but that’s part of the game,” coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “Give credit to the goalkeeper, I thought she did a great job. I mean, two good saves. We’re definitely gonna gonna work on that a little bit more. We still believe that both Lindsey and Rose are very good penalty-kick takers.”

Ashley Hatch started at forward, flanked by Mallory Pugh and Smith. Hatch replaced Catarina Macario, who tore an ACL while playing for her club team, Lyon, in France. Veterans Rapinoe and Alex Morgan started on the bench. Morgan replaced Hatch at the half and Rapinoe entered the game to loud cheers with about 15 minutes to go.

On Tuesday night, the teams will meet again in Sandy, Utah, as the United States prepare for World Cup qualifying in the Concacaf W Championship next month in Monterrey, Mexico. The United States are the two-time defending World Cup champion.

Colombia are hoping to secure one of Conmebol’s spots in the 2023 World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Ranked No 28 in the world, Colombia missed out on the 2019 World Cup.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hatch
Person
Lindsey Horan
Person
Catarina Macario
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
BBC

Lia Thomas: Transgender athletes 'not a threat' to women's sport

Transgender athletes "are not a threat" to women's sport, says American swimmer Lia Thomas. In March, Thomas became the first known transgender swimmer to win the highest US national college title with victory in the women's 500-yard freestyle. She said athletes did not transition to gain a competitive advantage. The...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Us Soccer Federation#World Soccer#International Soccer#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Uwsnt#Colombian#Us Soccer#Includin
The Guardian

Nato to put 300,000 troops on high alert in response to Russia threat

Nato’s secretary general has said this week’s Madrid summit will agree the alliance’s most significant transformation for a generation, putting 300,000 troops at high readiness in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance’s forces in the Baltic states and five other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Guardian

The Guardian

335K+
Followers
81K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy