Have a letter for City Council or City Hall you want us to publish? E-mail it to brandon@wehoville.com. This is getting out of control. I couldn’t even get my questions answered or other residents’ valid concerns addressed because I/we were so overwhelmed with scapegoat and hijack tactics and our questions muffled or practically nulled by the defund the police narrative at yesterday evening’s community forum on the city budget generously offered by David Wilson and Oscar Delgado to be an information session for Residents at-large.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO