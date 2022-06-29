ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Woman Who Fell Asleep On Train Tracks Dodges Serious Injuries

By Ben Blanchet
 18 hours ago

A Canadian woman barely avoided death and serious injuries after lying down for a rest on train tracks in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, on Thursday, The Canadian Press reported .

The woman came within inches of getting hit by the train, Prince Albert Deputy Fire Chief Alex Paul said. The situation could have been fatal if the train had not quickly hit its brakes, he said.

“The train coming along, at the last minute realized that it was a person on the tracks and they applied the emergency brake,” Paul said. “The locomotive came to a stop just a little bit over the top of the person, so there was no actual contact.”

The woman was brought to the hospital with only minor injuries, according to the official.

Paul reiterated that it isn’t safe to walk near train tracks. There were 39 trespasser fatalities in 2020, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, CTV News reported .

“Obviously we would recommend that people do not cross through the rail yard,” Paul said, according to CTV News. “It is private property, and it’s never safe to be walking near train tracks. You never know where a train may come, and there’s multiple tracks side by side.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Brian Sanders
2d ago

I understand the lady was tired but she could have picked a better spot to rest than the train tracks thank God she's alive and hats off to the train engineer thank you sir for paying attention

Sue
2d ago

nawww just no she wasn't resting she was either drunk on drugs or suicidal. I lost a friend in 2017 in this exact fashion and to call it anything but what it was is offensive and to participate in her denial is to prevent her from getting her the help she obviously needs.

Mike
2d ago

that train must have been at a slow 1 mile an hour I have never seen a train stop like right now and ovoid hitting something. most trains take blocks to stop. but maybe prince Albert saved the day

