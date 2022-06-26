ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Shares Crucial Piece of Advice From Tom Hanks

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
While continuing to promote his new film “Elvis,” Austin Butler revealed the one critical piece of advice that his co-star Tom Hanks gave him.

“He saw that I was all-consumed,” Austin Butler spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his “Elvis” co-star. “And his advice to me was, ‘Every day, even if it’s 10 minutes, read a little bit of a book that has nothing to do with the job. Replenish yourself and remind yourself of other things that are happening.’ That’s something I’ve tried to take on.”

Hanks also spoke about Austin Butler’s sense of decorum and dedication. “I never saw the guy where he wasn’t going back for training, for choreography, for accent work, back into the studio to do more recording, or on a mock stage with a microphone,” Hanks explained. “Literally studying the actual performances Elvis gave and matching them beat by beat.”

Hanks continued to praise his “Elvis” co-star by noting he witnessed a guy who just put his life on hold for the iconic role. “Because you can’t be fast about trying to become Elvis Presley. You can only do it bit by bit, day after day, until you arrive.”

‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Opens Up About Smacking Himself in the Face With a Guitar

As he spoke to the media outlet, Austin Butler recalled smacking himself in the face with a guitar while learning Elvis Presley’s guitar throwing move.

“I kept going with the song,” Austin Butler recalled about his actions after the injury. “I was seeing stars because I’d hit myself so hard, but I wanted to do another take. But [director] Baz [Luhrmann] comes out and he goes, ‘You’re bleeding, and I think we need to stop.’ I had to get stitches in my face.”

While the stitches didn’t leave any permanent scars, Austin Butler said the experience of being Elvis Presley continues to be harder to leave behind. Butler admitted that he still is unable to “shake off” the presence of the music icon in his daily life. “It’s been a slow process, but you don’t quite know what to do with yourself after two years of doing nothing else but trying to get inside the mind of another person.”

Austin Butler went on to explain that part of Elvis Presley’s story is a cautionary tale of the ways that fame can warp anyone’s feelings of reality. “I’ve just been trying to stay as grounded and grateful as I can,” Butler shared. “Because the whole thing is like a rollercoaster. There are a lot of great things that come from that level of attention, but I don’t even want it to rule me, or to feel like that’s where my worth is.”

Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis Biopic: Priscilla Presley Staunchly Defended Colonel Tom Parker to Tom Hanks

The cast of the new Elvis Presley biopic recently came together at the film’s premiere in Cannes this week. Stars such as Austin Butler and Tom Hanks walked the red carpet ahead of the premiere. In addition, Elvis’ former love and ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, joined the cast and director for the special occasion. In addition to having a close relationship with The King, Priscilla also gave first-hand knowledge to the cast when they filmed the movie.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Snaps Pic With Rarely-Seen Twin Granddaughters Ahead of ‘Elvis’ Premiere

Priscilla Presley and her longtime love and rock-n-roll legend, Elvis Presley, divorced decades ago in 1973 before The King passed away in 1977. However, that hasn’t kept Priscilla from being a tour de force as a public figure. Earlier this week, her fans flocked to an event that saw Priscilla and her family members attend a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Elvis Presley's Ex-Wife, Daughter, & Granddaughter Shared a Red Carpet Moment at Graceland's 'Elvis' Premiere

Click here to read the full article. It was a Presley family reunion for Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, and Priscilla Presley, who showed up to support the Graceland premiere of Elvis in Memphis, Tennessee. The biopic ,starring Austin Butler in the titular role, has the stamp of approval from the entire Presley clan. Keough marked the special event by sharing photos of the screening with her Instagram followers. (See the photo HERE.) She proudly looked at her mom and grandmother as all three women showed up in coordinating black outfits. The 33-year-old lookalike granddaughter of the King wrote, “We’re so...
MEMPHIS, TN
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Tom Hanks
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks Fans Express Concern for His Health After Video Comes Out From ‘Elvis’ Movie Tour Speech

Though the Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley biopic, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, hasn’t yet hit theaters, it’s already been a resounding success. After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival last month, the semi-biographical film received an unbelievable 12-minute standing ovation. The Elvis stars then set out on a promotional tour to build even more excitement for the coming June 24 release.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Suffered? King of Rock & Roll Never Wanted THIS

Elvis Presley hated something about his career. As the most famous person on Earth when he started singing, Presley became the center of attention. His over two decades of career before his untimely passing allowed him to give everyone the best music that caused him to become one of the most significant singers and icons of the 20th century.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
The Conversation U.S.

Was there anything real about Elvis Presley?

In Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” there’s a scene based on actual conversations that took place between Elvis Presley and Steve Binder, the director of a 1968 NBC television special that signaled the singer’s return to live performing. Binder, an iconoclast unimpressed by Presley’s recent work, had pushed Elvis to reach back into his past to revitalize a career stalled by years of mediocre movies and soundtrack albums. According to the director, their exchanges left the performer engrossed in deep soul-searching. In the trailer to Luhrmann’s biopic, a version of this back-and-forth plays out: Elvis, portrayed by Austin Butler, says to the camera,...
MUSIC
