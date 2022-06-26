Keep Your Center

The therapy session began with a standard, open-ended check-in. My client answered just as she had the two weeks prior. It had been another "bad week," full of obstacles that triggered her anxiety and resulted in exhaustion. With some encouragement, she was able to identify a few positives, validate a specific effort, and affirm two reps she acquired. Rather than her diagnosis serving as a framework to make sense of her symptoms and behavioral patterns, it seemed to have become her identity. Her anxiety had gained an exorbitant amount of power and continued to pull her further and further away from the person she once was. The identity was something she could hide behind and justify certain choices or behaviors.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO