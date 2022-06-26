ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Your Center

By Reviewed by Gary Drevitch
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Whatever keeps you strong in your core, pay attention to it. It may be mindfulness meditation or prayer, running, or tucking your kids in. It could be a glass of wine and a "How was your day?"—a conversation with your sweetie after the usual daily run of wall-to-wall action. A combination...

www.psychologytoday.com

psychologytoday.com

Feeling Sick, Tired or Tense? Try "Forest Bathing"

"Forest bathing," which means walking in a natural environment, has powerful physical and psychological effects. Forest bathing causes a drop in stress hormones, calms your nervous system, and reduces blood pressure. Forest bathing reduces feelings of anger, confusion, depression, fatigue, and anxiety. If someone told you there was a "life...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Is 'Ghosting' as a Way of Ending a Relationship?

"Ghosting" is a way of ending a relationship with somebody by stopping communication without offering an explanation. Social commentary suggests that this is driven by technology, but around half of young people have been ghosted by somebody they met in person. The effects of ghosting on future relationships remain largely...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Can My Broken Marriage Be Fixed?

Love isn't easy, and it isn't supposed to be. Maintenance is necessary to keep romance in a relationship. There is a difference between hearing and listening. Several months ago, I wrote a post about why people stay in an unhappy marriage, and judging by the reader responses, the struggle of whether to stay or to go is very real.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Reclaim the Power Absorbed by Anxiety

The therapy session began with a standard, open-ended check-in. My client answered just as she had the two weeks prior. It had been another "bad week," full of obstacles that triggered her anxiety and resulted in exhaustion. With some encouragement, she was able to identify a few positives, validate a specific effort, and affirm two reps she acquired. Rather than her diagnosis serving as a framework to make sense of her symptoms and behavioral patterns, it seemed to have become her identity. Her anxiety had gained an exorbitant amount of power and continued to pull her further and further away from the person she once was. The identity was something she could hide behind and justify certain choices or behaviors.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Get Your Ex Back: Strategies for Reconciling

Research identifies a number of strategies that people use to get back together with a former romantic partner. Those strategies help set the scene for reconciliation, bring out positive emotions again, and explain why reuniting would be a good idea. Furthermore, putting multiple strategies together (as part of a 4-step...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Affair-Proofing Your Marriage

Fear can facilitate affairs. Talking about your feelings builds intimacy. Make it OK to talk about temptation before it becomes real temptation. According to the Statistic Brain Research Institute, one (or both) spouses admit to either physical or emotional infidelity in 41 percent of marriages—with 57 percent of men and 51 percent of women admitting to infidelity in any of their relationships. The disheartening conclusion: Cheating is as common as fidelity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

3 Self-Control Tips to Beat Your Bad Habits

As much as we would like to believe that we are in complete control of our actions, the truth is that a large portion of our behavior is dictated by our habits and impulses. Research suggests that this is the case for almost all of us, though some personality types tend to be more in control than others. At some point, automated actions based on little-to-no conscious thought kick in and guide our behavior in ways we don't even realize.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

If You Can Stand on One Foot, Will You Live Longer?

A recent study linked the ability to balance while standing on one foot with life expectancy. In the study, age had a significant effect on the ability to hold the one-leg position. The authors suggest that the test should be incorporated into standard health exams as a starting point for...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Does Embracing Discomfort Help or Hurt Your Life?

Accepting discomfort can be used as personal growth in two ways—to pursue something or let it go. Both are fueled by internal awareness. One study found that people who view their discomfort as an "ally" experience an increase in motivation and risk-taking. Some research indicates that optimistic people know...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Relationship Ambivalence: Should You Stay or Should You Go?

Relationship ambivalence is extremely stressful and leaves little room to feel safe and at ease in one's own skin. Many people stay in unhappy relationships due to a fear of being left alone with their own emotions. Relationship ambivalence may result in a couple staying together if a new energy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Abortion Rights and the Role of Values

It is important to reflect on how values form and how they motivate individuals to understand differing views. Values underpin every action, choice, decision, and endorsement we make. We must pause to confirm or disconfirm our value preferences continually to ensure they align with our best or true interests. June...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Some People Get More Anxious When They Try to Relax

Relaxation is analogous to "tapping the brakes" of our nervous system's fight-or-flight response. Not every relaxation methods will work for every individual. Some people paradoxically get more anxious when they try to relax. Relaxation training is one of the very first scientifically validated methods of psychological treatment (e.g., Wolpe &...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Quantum Mind: From NDEs to Post-Materialist Science

The study of near-death experiences challenges the idea that the mind fades to black when the body expires. Those who believe in telepathic communication claim that the thoughts and feelings of one person can affect another. Post-materialism science is not synonymous with materialism and is not committed to any particular...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Hatred Is Not a Mental Illness

School shootings connect us to the horror of losing our own children. Common responses can include experiencing secondary trauma as well as psychic numbing. Among shooters, hatred may have been taught, absorbed, modeled, even fostered. Mental illness might—or might not—be present. Trigger warning: Please read with caution. I...
CALIFORNIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

3 Relationship Strategies to Try This Summer

One study found that couples who examined their conflicts from a distanced perspective reported less decline in relationship satisfaction. Researchers have found that people who are able to forgive tend to have higher-quality relationships. It's easy to fall into a negative reciprocity cycle with one's partner, so taking a moment...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Get Out and Get Moving: Exercise for Mental Health

Research shows exercise may lead to reductions in obsessive-compulsive disorder, ADHD, and depression. Exercise and yoga can help alleviate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Sports can be beneficial for mental health overall, as they combine exercise and social connection. Most people do not realize that aerobic exercise is good not...
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

OCD and the Challenges of Empathy in Marriage

Edith Stein, the atheist philosopher turned Carmelite nun who died at Auschwitz in 1942, curiously observed how self-knowledge can lead to understanding others. In her dissertation, On the Problem of Empathy, she (still an atheist at this point) noted, "Only he who experiences himself as a person, as a meaningful whole, can understand other persons" (Essential Writings, 2002). For those of us in committed relationships tempered by mental and behavioral disorders, partners must be willing to step away from themselves—i.e., preconceptions, biases, prejudices, and opinions—now and then to truly understand each other. After all, married relationships are built upon two mature individuals who choose to be together. In this post, we'll examine three aspects of empathy and how they can affect marriages.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Dancing Bodies in Therapy

Effective psychotherapy often includes developing inner body ("interoceptive") awareness. As newborns, we have to "share" our caregivers' interoceptive awareness. In psychotherapy, we also use our therapist's interoceptive awareness to develop our own. One way psychotherapy "works" is by allowing clients to access and transform early,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Trusting Truth: How Do We Sense What Is True and What Is Not?

Truth's elasticity depends on context and field. Words have several meanings, but put together in a sentence or paragraph, their meaning tightens on their way to shape persuasions. Persuasion is making sense of the world through cognitive reactions to opinions one hears from others. There is truth, and there...
psychologytoday.com

7 Things Everyone Should Understand About Grief

Seeking professional mental health services is a smart and compassionate way to cope with grief. The bereaved lament for unfulfilled desires and dreams. Secrets are often revealed and concealed after a loved one dies. As someone who has experienced multiple losses and has interviewed more than 100 widows for my...
MENTAL HEALTH

