Kansas City, MO

Royals' Bobby Witt: Solo shot in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Witt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to Oakland. Witt put the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches throw, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Mariners, Royals Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade

The Seattle Mariners reportedly dealt for a former All-Star on Monday. According to the USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Mariners "acquire DH/1B Carlos Santana from the Royals for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming." Noting, "Santana was hitting .357 in June with two homers and 11 RBI...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Will get another start

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Keuchel will get another start, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. This news may have been expected, but Lovullo's comments suggest Keuchel is still in an audition phase. The left-hander made his Diamondbacks' debut last Sunday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings. The 15 swinging strikes induced were more than he registered in any of his eight starts while with the White Sox. Keuchel will likely remain in the rotation going forward, particularly after Arizona placed starter Zach Davies on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's expected to start Sunday in Colorado but could be moved up to take Davies' spot Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield addresses possible return to Browns if Deshaun Watson is suspended for 2022 season

All signs point to new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season after facing allegations of sexual assault or misconduct from 24 different women this offseason. So what about the old Browns QB? Baker Mayfield has already repeatedly wished Cleveland farewell in anticipation of a trade elsewhere, but the former No. 1 overall pick was asked Tuesday whether he'd return in the event Watson is banned for the entire season. His response? Unlikely.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' A.J. Minter: Could be closer candidate

Minter and Will Smith are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bobby Witt
Slash
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Snares win Tuesday

Melancon (3-6) earned the win Tuesday over the Padres. He struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning. Melancon was the beneficiary of the Diamondbacks' comeback, which culminated in a walkoff in the ninth inning. The 37-year-old hasn't logged a save since June 3, but that's been due to a lack save situations rather than performance, though he hasn't been all that sharp. The veteran reliever has a 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 26.1 innings. He's 11-for-13 in saves chances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Drives in three

Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Angels. Harrison tied the game with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, and he added an RBI single in the seventh. This was his third multi-hit effort in his last six games. The 34-year-old is up to a .234/.308/.351 slash line with two homers, 13 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base through 173 plate appearances. He's likely to resume splitting time with Leury Garcia at second base since Lenyn Sosa was returned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday while third baseman Yoan Moncada should command most of the playing time at the hot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits in win

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles. Rodriguez, who is appealing a suspension stemming from Sunday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Angels, made an impact as the only Mariner with multiple hits Tuesday. He was aboard when Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the only run-scoring play in this contest. Rodriguez has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .276/.337/.452 with 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Bound for Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Mitchell was dropped from the 26-man active roster to create room for infielder Josh VanMeter (finger), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though VanMeter wasn't a direct competitor for playing time, Mitchell will head to Triple-A since his opportunities in the Pittsburgh outfield were already tending down following the recent promotion of Bligh Madris. Mitchell had started in only three of the Pirates' last seven games and ends his first stint in the big leagues with a .552 OPS over 88 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Chris Okey: Returns to minors

Okey was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Okey has served as Cincinnati's No. 2 catcher over the past few weeks, and he'll head back to the minors after going 2-for-12 with three runs and five strikeouts in seven games. Michael Papierski was recalled in a corresponding move and will operate as the backup catcher until Tyler Stephenson (thumb) returns from the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Slugs 22nd homer

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta. His seventh-inning blast off Dylan Lee tied the game at 3-3, but it was the last gasp from the Phillies' offense. Schwarber has gone yard six times in the last 12 games to give him 22 homers on the year, and the hot streak has raised his slash line to .220/.344/.511.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Zac Gallen struggles on mound Tuesday against Padres

Zac Gallen struggled on the mound for the Diamondbacks Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out two in five innings pitched, picking up a no-decision in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 win over the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. Gallen has allowed two runs or less in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Nearly hits for cycle

Buxton went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Rockies. All Buxton needed for the cycle was a home run, but he still contributed several runs to the Twins' win Sunday. He scored on a Max Kepler single in the first inning and a double in the seventh, as well as Carlos Correa sac fly in the second. After struggling to a .169 batting average in May, the outfielder has been in MVP form in June, slashing .308/.400/.800. Sunday's three-hit performance brought his season batting average up to .238.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andrew Knapp: Contract selected

Knapp had his contract selected by the Mariners on Monday. Knapp landed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal in late May after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Pirates. He should be in line to back up Cal Raleigh with both Tom Murphy (shoulder) and Luis Torrens (shoulder) sidelined. In 35 plate appearances with Pittsburgh, Knapp hit .129/.229/.161.
SEATTLE, WA

