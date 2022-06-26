ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Picks up a save

Trivino picked up the save Saturday against the Royals. He allowed no runs on two hits while striking...

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches throw, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits in win

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles. Rodriguez, who is appealing a suspension stemming from Sunday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Angels, made an impact as the only Mariner with multiple hits Tuesday. He was aboard when Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the only run-scoring play in this contest. Rodriguez has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .276/.337/.452 with 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Snares win Tuesday

Melancon (3-6) earned the win Tuesday over the Padres. He struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning. Melancon was the beneficiary of the Diamondbacks' comeback, which culminated in a walkoff in the ninth inning. The 37-year-old hasn't logged a save since June 3, but that's been due to a lack save situations rather than performance, though he hasn't been all that sharp. The veteran reliever has a 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 26.1 innings. He's 11-for-13 in saves chances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Drives in three

Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Angels. Harrison tied the game with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, and he added an RBI single in the seventh. This was his third multi-hit effort in his last six games. The 34-year-old is up to a .234/.308/.351 slash line with two homers, 13 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base through 173 plate appearances. He's likely to resume splitting time with Leury Garcia at second base since Lenyn Sosa was returned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday while third baseman Yoan Moncada should command most of the playing time at the hot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Will get another start

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Keuchel will get another start, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. This news may have been expected, but Lovullo's comments suggest Keuchel is still in an audition phase. The left-hander made his Diamondbacks' debut last Sunday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings. The 15 swinging strikes induced were more than he registered in any of his eight starts while with the White Sox. Keuchel will likely remain in the rotation going forward, particularly after Arizona placed starter Zach Davies on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's expected to start Sunday in Colorado but could be moved up to take Davies' spot Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Flexes power Tuesday

Robert went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Angels. Robert gave the White Sox their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning, 448-foot moonshot. He had gone 0-for-8 in his last two games, marking just the third time this year he's gone multiple games without a hit. The outfielder is slashing a strong .295/.324/.434 with eight homers, 38 RBI, 34 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and 10 doubles across 58 contests.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Reports to minors

The Brewers optioned Kelley to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Kelley and utility man Pablo Reyes were sent back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (hand) and second baseman Kolten Wong (calf), who were reinstated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Rays. During his month-long stay with the Brewers, Kelley appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen and logged a 7.31 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 16 innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Progressing in rehab program

Fletcher (hip) advanced to hitting on the field Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old continues progressing in his rehab work after undergoing surgery to repair the adductor muscles in both legs May 10. Fletcher will be eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a couple weeks, but he's unlikely to be ready at that point since he may require at least a handful of rehab games in the minors.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Completes bullpen session

Junis (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Junis was ruled out 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain in mid-June, and he's creeping closer to embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. However, the 29-year-old will first need to advance to facing live batters, and it's unclear when he's expected to do so.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' A.J. Minter: Could be closer candidate

Minter and Will Smith are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Josh Naylor: On bench for afternoon game

Naylor will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. The Guardians will likely sit a handful of their regulars in one of the day's two contests. With lefty Devin Smeltzer starting in the afternoon game and righty Josh Winder set to take the mound for the nightcap, it makes sense for Naylor to take Game 1 off. Owen Miller will start at first base.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings

Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Chris Okey: Returns to minors

Okey was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Okey has served as Cincinnati's No. 2 catcher over the past few weeks, and he'll head back to the minors after going 2-for-12 with three runs and five strikeouts in seven games. Michael Papierski was recalled in a corresponding move and will operate as the backup catcher until Tyler Stephenson (thumb) returns from the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Appears stuck in backup role

Knizner remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner is on the bench for the third game in a row and looks as though he'll serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 catcher even while top backstop Yadier Molina (knee) faces an uncertain timeline to return from the 10-day injured list. Per Jones, manager Oliver Marmol said he intended to give Ivan Herrera a trial as the Cardinals' primary catcher, so Knizner may be asked to make only a start or two per week if Herrera performs well enough to hang on to the No. 1 role.
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Nearly hits for cycle

Buxton went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Rockies. All Buxton needed for the cycle was a home run, but he still contributed several runs to the Twins' win Sunday. He scored on a Max Kepler single in the first inning and a double in the seventh, as well as Carlos Correa sac fly in the second. After struggling to a .169 batting average in May, the outfielder has been in MVP form in June, slashing .308/.400/.800. Sunday's three-hit performance brought his season batting average up to .238.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

