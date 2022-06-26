Man in custody after attacking stepdad, shooting at officers in Cornelius, police say

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man is in custody after attacking his stepdad, refusing to surrender to police, and shooting at officers in Cornelius, police say.

Cornelius police responded to a home on Blakely Shores Drive on Saturday around 8:45 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Police said Joseph Pantera, 53, attacked his stepdad by hitting him in the head with a glass picture frame.

When officers arrived at the scene, Pantera ran into a bonus room above the garage.

The stepdad was transported to the hospital for a laceration on his forehead and received 17 stitches.

Officers tried to communicate with Pantera, who refused to leave the room.

When it was clear that Pantera would not turn himself in, police called North Mecklenburg SWAT Team and negotiators to convince him surrender.

After around five hours, police said negotiations failed and chemical munitions were deployed.

Seconds later, Pantera began shooting multiple rounds at officers through a door, wall, and window.

Pantera turned himself in soon after and was taken into custody.

Officers did not return fire and no one was hurt during the incident.

Pantera is facing multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

Cornelius Police Department thanked Davidson Police Department, Huntersville Police Department, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their help during the incident.

