Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at the January 6 select committee probing last year’s Capitol insurrection and accused it spreading “gossip and lies”.On Thursday, the select committee hearing revealed representatives Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry were among Republican congressmen who asked former president Donald Trump to protect them from future prosecutions by granting them presidential pardons in the days immediately following the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January last year.Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to the president, was asked if Ms Greene contacted her about a pardon.Ms Hutchinson...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO