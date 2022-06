Blizzard Entertainment has acquired Proletariat, the studio behind battle royale game Spellbreak, which features witches, wizards and a whole bunch of spells. As reported earlier today (June 29), Spellbreak is being discontinued from 2023 onwards. The game, which only launched in 2020, will have development ceased immediately and the servers brought offline entirely in 2023. Proletariat released a statement that said “We are grateful to everyone in the game’s community for exploring the magical worlds and experiences we created together. Spellbreak was an ambitious project that saw our team push new boundaries in design and development and we are excited to continue to innovate as we create new titles in the future.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO