Syracuse, NY

Syracuse man charged with illegal gun, drug possession

By Delaney Keppner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 20-year-old from Syracuse is facing felony charges after being allegedly found in possession of drugs and a firearm. According to New York State Police, Troopers in...

Syracuse man charged with criminal possession of a weapon

AUBURN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Syracuse is facing charges after New York State police responded to a shots fired call in the town of Sempronius. According to NYSP, Troopers out of Auburn responded to the area of Curtin Road and Bear Swamp Road on June 27. The call resulted in 23-year-old Joshua Pena being arrested and charged with four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Two arrested on felony drug charges in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Drug Task Force issued a press release regarding two individuals who failed to appear in court, and are now facing additional felony charges. According to the LCDTF, they assisted the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with Bench Warrants for failure to appear...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

Waterloo man violates probation, arrested for selling cocaine

A Waterloo man was arrested by members of the Narcotics Unit. According to a news release, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Bluto, 36, of Waterloo for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance. It is alleged that Bluto sold cocaine to...
WATERLOO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Syracuse pair accused of stealing phones, Oneida police say

ONEIDA — Two men are facing multiple charges after a shoplifting incident in the City of Oneida led to a high speed chase across Madison County, according to local law enforcement agencies. Oneida City Police said Shaquez Eure, 21, and Jaheim S. Eure, 24, both of Syracuse, stole multiple...
Romesentinel.com

Two Rome men charged for separate crimes following incident, police say

ROME — Two men were taken into custody along the Mohawk River Trail for separate crimes on Monday — one for shooting a BB gun in the direction a child, and one for taking photographs of children, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Dukie J. Fuller,...
FingerLakes1

Lyons woman arrested after domestic incident in the presence of a child

Police arrested a Lyons woman after investigation into a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angelica M. Luyando, 29, of Lyons for harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a domestic incident where it is alleged that...
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Charged With Attempted Rape, Forcible Touching of Minors

A Geneva man has been arrested on attempted rape and forcible touching charges for two alleged crimes that occurred in the city over the last six months. Back in February, Geneva Police launched an investigation into claims that 35-year-old Quincy Parnell attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl back in December while she slept. Parnell is also accused of rubbing and groping the legs and other intimate parts of another 14-year-old girl back on June 19th.
GENEVA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of attacking woman on first day of new job

ROME — A Tompkins County man is accused of attacking and choking a woman in the parking lot of Deployed Global Solutions on McPike Road Monday afternoon, on the first day of his new job, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Justin T. Tani, 44, of Newfield,...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Pair accused of shoplifting at Yorkville Aldi, police say

YORKVILLE — A Utica woman was charged for the second time in one week for theft following a larceny at the Aldi on Oriskany Boulevard on Thursday, according to the Yorkville Police Department. Police said Andrea R. Gonzalez, 49, and Jasmine M. Cepeda, 25 — both of Utica —...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Cops Seize 5 Illegal Dirt Bikes From These Streets In Central NY

You can ride your ATV or dirt bike just about anywhere, except for when it comes to the streets of this place in Central New York. The Syracuse Police Department recently completed a successful Illegal Dirt Bike & ATV Detail in the city. Numerous tickets were issued and a total of 5 dirt bikes were towed by authorities.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Investigating Two Morning Stabbings

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police investigating a couple of stabbings this morning. Around 10:30 police responded to the 300 block of W. Ostrander Avenue there was a 23-year-old man stabbed in the midsection. Officers found out he was stabbed during a fight, with 35 year old Devalle Savery of Syracuse who they arrested and charged.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Department Respond to Multiple Events – June 27th 2022

SPD Respond to N. McBride Street Stabbing -Monday, June 27th, 2022, at around 11:25 A.M., Officers responded to the 300 block of N. McBride Street for a stabbing call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 30-year-old male who was stabbed multiple times in the midsection and arms. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed by a male suspect, Tyus Clayton, 23, of Syracuse, during a fight that took place prior to police arrival. Clayton was arrested and booked for Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Watertown woman accused of stealing from LeRay Walmart

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Watertown is facing charges after allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located in LeRay. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Breanna E. Jenness stole $165.97 worth of merchandise from the location around 11 p.m. on June 17. As a result, she was charged with Petit Larceny which is a misdemeanor.
WATERTOWN, NY
FingerLakes1

Port Byron woman cited for unlicensed operation

A Port Byron woman was issued a citation following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Marissa L. Hackett, 25, of Port Byron for aggravated unlicensed operation. Investigation revealed that Hackett’s driving privileges had been suspended for failure to answer a summons out...
PORT BYRON, NY

