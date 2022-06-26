Syracuse man charged with illegal gun, drug possession

AUBURN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Syracuse is facing charges after New York State police responded to a shots fired call in the town of Sempronius. According to NYSP, Troopers out of Auburn responded to the area of Curtin Road and Bear Swamp Road on June 27. The call resulted in 23-year-old Joshua Pena being arrested and charged with four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO