ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Police ID Man Using Walker Killed By Hit-Run Car In Anne Arundel: Report

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQi2A_0gMXOPAP00
Paul Haughee Facebook Photo Credit: Paul Haughee Facebook

A man using his walker to cross a Maryland street was struck and killed by a car that fled on Saturday, June 25, authorities said.

Paul Haughee, 56, of Glen Burnie, was struck at Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Haughee was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. It was unknown how long the pedestrian was in the roadway before being discovered by the passerby, who called 911.

Haughee was pronounced dead at the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

Republicans are QAnon
3d ago

Another hit and run, it’s becoming all too common. What happened to respect for my fellow man! Linda Lea Suski(using a walker)was killed by a hit and run in Glen Burnie a few years ago, this driver stopped, saw he had hit her and sped off. I think the case is still open. You’ve got to be a pretty sorry human being to leave someone you hit to die.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Girl Struck In Double Prince George's Shooting

A 6-year-old girl was one of two victims who were shot inside a Maryland home, investigators announced. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, June 27, the Prince George's County Police Department received a 911 call regarding two gunshot victims - the child and a male adult whose name has not been released - who were being transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Anne Arundel Sergeant Saves Distressed Swimmer

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is celebrating the selfless act of a quick-thinking sergeant who leaped into action to save a swimmer who found himself in a perilous position in the middle of a lake. Police Sgt. Will Morningstar was instrumental in saving the life of a 30-year-old man...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Detectives Arrest Man In Deadly Reisterstown Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the shooting of two people in Reisterstown on Saturday, according to authorities. County detectives suspect that William Reckline shot a man and a woman in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said.  The man died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities. Baltimore County Police identified him as 32-year-old Andrew Bowers on Monday. Investigators allege that Reckline shot Bowers and the woman following a dispute that happened earlier in the evening between Bowers and his girlfriend. Baltimore County Police did not specify whether the dispute was between Bowers and Reckline’s girlfriend or between Bowers and Bowers’ girlfriend. Reckline has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and first-degree assault, according to authorities.  He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Teen Airlifted To Hospital In St. Mary's County After Shooting: Sheriff

A teenager in Maryland had to be airlifted to an area hospital after being shot during an incident in St. Mary’s County, the sheriff’s office announced. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office responded to the 24400 block of Marvell Dean Road in Hollywood shortly after 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, where there was a reported shooting.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland Reinstates Murder Conviction For Boyds Man Who Helped Kill Two Northwest High School Students

On Monday the Maryland Court of Appeals handed down its opinion in the case of Rony Galicia, 30, of Boyds, MD. Galicia was convicted in November 2018 of murdering two Northwest High School students in Montgomery Village on June 5, 2017. That conviction was overturned in January 2021 and remanded to Montgomery County Circuit Court. This now reinstates Galicia’s convictions on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of first-degree felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and armed robbery.
BOYDS, MD
Daily Voice

Murder Conviction Reinstated For Maryland Man Accused Of Killing High Schoolers

The Maryland Court of Appeals has reinstated a murder conviction for a man who helped kill two high school students, authorities say. Rony Galicia, 30, of Boyds, was involved in the murder of Shadj Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberoy, 18, the night before their graduation from Northwest High in June 2017, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WJLA

Man arrested for beating 63-year-old woman to death at Fairfax Co. bus stop

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police have arrested a man for beating a 63-year-old woman to death on June 17 at a Hybla Valley bus stop in Alexandria. Police say Michelle Huntley was found shortly after midnight that Friday with trauma to her upper body after being attacked at a covered bus stop near the corner of Richmond Highway (Rt. 1) and Belford Drive. She was treated at the hospital for more than a week before passing away on Saturday.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
302K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy