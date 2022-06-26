ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

One killed in Lancaster County accident, police say

By CBS 21 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster County, PA — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash which occurred on Route 222 southbound at mile marker...

Victim identified in fatal York County crash

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County woman was identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash after suffering a probable coronary event, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. On June 25 the coroner’s office was dispatched to an accident at Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Do You Recognize These Tattoos? Help Police ID Theft Suspect in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police say they are investigating a Theft incident that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 6:15 PM. The pictured suspect reportedly entered an AT&T store located at 839 E Main St Ste 500, Ephrata, Lancaster County, and indicated an interest in purchasing a new phone. While a store employee was distracted, the suspect took possession of the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,200, and placed it in his pocket. The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification. He subsequently entered the pictured gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene in possession of the stolen phone, the location of which was last tracked to the Philadelphia area. The suspect has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Man killed in weekend shooting identified: coroner

A York man has been identified as the victim of a weekend shooting that also injured a 14-year-old boy, according to the coroner’s office. 38-year-old Angel Solivan was shot just before 11 p.m., in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Lafayette Street, the York County Coroner’s Office said.
YORK, PA
Police are investigating deadly crash in Ephrata, Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash occurred around 2:02 a.m. near Mile Marker 42, according to Ephrata Police. A preliminary investigation determined a sedan was traveling south on the highway...
EPHRATA, PA
Former Lancaster County Funeral Director Found Dead

LANCASTER – A former Lancaster County funeral director who had been charged with abuse of corpses and falsifying death records was found dead. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded Monday at 7:15 p.m. to the parking lot of Good’s Store in Quarryville and found 51-year-old Andrew Scheid in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle where he was pronounced deceased by a deputy coroner. The Coroner’s Office is continuing their investigation into the non-suspicious death. An autopsy has been scheduled for today.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
More than $900 worth of fireworks stolen in Lancaster County

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – More than $900 worth of fireworks were stolen from a Lancaster County gas station stand. Northern Lancaster Regional Police responded to the Marathon/High’s Gas Station on Furnace Hills Pike on June 25 for a report of stolen fireworks. An employee was working the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Witnesses help Shamokin Police locate alleged assailant

Shamokin, Pa. — Witnesses helped track down a man police said headbutted and strangled someone during a fight. Several people spoke with police and told them about a person of interest who had run by them or asked for a ride on June 20, the same day an alleged assault occurred. Authorities were able to identify the suspect as Bobby Antonio Colon, 44, of Shamokin through their investigation near the...
SHAMOKIN, PA
Two Cars Disabled, No One Injured, in Ridge Road Accident

WARWICK PA – Two cars were disabled, and one driver was cited by Pennsylvania State Police, following a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Ridge and Mount Pleasant roads in Warwick Township, Chester County, west of Bucktown. No one was injured, troopers from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville reported Wednesday (June 22, 2022).
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
One dead in five vehicle crash in Bear

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash that occurred around 3 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, on westbound Route 40 at the intersection with Route 72 in Bear. Troopers said a car traveling at an apparent high rate of speed on westbound...
BEAR, DE
Lancaster man charged with stealing $13,000 from employer

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was charged after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Lititz Borough Police say Zachary Nesbitt, 35, was charged after allegedly stealing $13,000 from his employer. Police say the alleged theft happened between March 9-26, 2022 on North Water Street in Lititz Borough.
LANCASTER, PA

