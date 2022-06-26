ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas, AR

Hurricanes win another meet at Pocahontas

By Matt Sharp
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain Home Hurricanes swim team was able to win another meet on Saturday. The Hurricanes beat the newly-formed Jonesboro Shark Waves by 23 points at Pocahontas. Ajay Reiss won 100-yard freestyle for ages 13 and 14, Joia...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

KTLO

MacLeod legion team splits with Gainesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team split their double header at home Tuesday night against Gainesville. Gainesville won the first game 9-5. Ike Barrow struck out nine and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work on the mound. In the second game, MacLeod defeated Gainesville...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home MacLeod Legion team drops 2 games at Batesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team lost both ends of a double header at Batesville Monday night. Batesville took the first game 12-2. Jordan Corbett struck out four in two innings of work and Cash Arnhart had five strikeouts in four innings. In the second game, Batesville topped...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

MacLeod to play Monday at Batesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team returns to the road to begin the week. MacLeod will be in Batesville on Monday. The first pitch is scheduled for 5.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Chuck Morton Memorial Junior Golf Championship set for July

Big Creek Golf and Country Club is set to host another event designated by the Arkansas State Golf Association. The annual Chuck Morton Memorial Junior Golf Championship is scheduled for July 7 and 8. The entry fee for the two-day stroke play event is $75 per golfer, and that includes...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Meet and greet night

LOCUST GROVE — Just about everyone in attendance got track time at Batesville Motor Speedway on Friday for the annual $20 carload night and meet and greet. Drivers parked their race cars on the front stretch during intermission to give fans a chance to come down from the grandstands to get a closer look and interact. The kids were also treated to bus rides around the track and through the pits.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

James Dykes, 85, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. James L. Dykes, 85, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on May 18, 1937 in Falls City, Nebraska to Burl and Jessie Dykes. James is survived by one son: Jody (Julie) Dykes of Mountain Home; two daughters: Jami (Doug) Small of Mountain Home and Jill (fiancé Travis Graves) Caruso of Gepp; three grandchildren: Samantha (Cory) McMahon of Mountain Home, Ryan (Jenna) Small of Mountain Home, and Jessi (Hunter) Volner of Pea Ridge; three great grandchildren: Adelynn, Daxtyn, and Emery; two brothers in law: Randall (Carole) Mason and David Helgeson; cousin: Butch (Dobey) Haws; numerous nieces and nephews; and an amazing friend of 67 years: Harold Bates.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Clifford Gotaas, 66, Midway (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifford Gotaas of Midway are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clifford Gotaas died Saturday June 18 in Midway.
MIDWAY, AR
KTLO

Eva Beatrice Apel, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Eva Beatrice Apel of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 25, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. She was born October 9, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Gilbert and Sieverdena Neumann. She married Kenneth on October 6, 1973, in Orland Park, Illinois. Eva lived...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Winning number announced for ‘Jewels for You’ pendant

Prior to the Red, White and Blue fireworks being shot Saturday evening, the winning number for the Carter’s Jewel Chest “Jewels for You” pendant was announced on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. The winning number is 198277. The winner will have until noon Friday to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
onlyinark.com

The Tea Crate in Batesville

Summer is starting to heat up, and it’s the perfect time to cool off with a glass of refreshing iced tea. The Tea Crate in Batesville elevates freshly brewed tea to a higher place in a coffee-driven world, and it’s the perfect place to celebrate National Iced Tea Month.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Local author Joe Smith speaks to Historical Society Tuesday

Joe Smith, a local author, will be the guest speaker at the June meeting of the Baxter County Historical Society, on the topic of “Bullets and Blades, Weapons of Ozark History.”. Joe Smith is the author of the novel Blessed Are the Peacemakers, a story set in the Civil...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Winner of Red, White and Blue pendant announced

A winner has been announced for the Red, White and Blue pendant donated by Carter’s Jewel Chest. Cody Blair of Mountain Home had the winning ticket for the Hearts on Fire, 18K white gold, diamond pendant. The Jewels For You fundraiser for the Red, White and Blue Festival raised...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
newheadlines.art

Fishing Report Norfork Lake Arkansas

Fishing Report Norfork Lake Arkansas. Species present include white bass, hybrid striped bass, and largemouth. If there is a body of water you would like included in this report, please email [email protected] with information on possible sources for reports about that lake or river. The name norfork is a...
ARKANSAS STATE
Y101

Longest Go Karting Track in Missouri is A Few Hours Away

Go Kart racing is BIG around here, but there are a ton of tracks in Branson, Missouri that people from all over love to race on. Including the longest track in the state. Welcome to the Xtreme Racing Center in Branson, Missouri home to the largest and longest go-kart racing track in the state. The track measures 3,5000 feet of pure racing concrete and not only is the longest track by the fastest track in the U.S. Each heat is about six minutes long with twists and turns throughout the whole track.
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Flippin School Board meets Monday

The Flippin School Board will meet Monday evening at 7. Items of new business on the agenda include the principal’s report, election of officers as well as a number of hires and one resignation. Kristen Martin is resigning from her position as a preschool paraprofessional. Hirings include Averie Hoyt...
FLIPPIN, AR

