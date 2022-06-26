Dunkirk High School Class of 2022 Graduates

The City of Dunkirk recently showed its support at the 6th Annual Veterans Fishing Day presented by both WNYHeroes, Inc. and Innovative Outdoors. A total of 29 boats and approximately 75 veterans participated in this year's event. The goal of WNYHeroes, Inc. is to ease the transition from combat to civilian life and eliminate the hardships and complications that many veterans continue to experience today. Mayor Willie Rosas presented a sponsorship check to WNYHeroes, Inc. co-founders Chris Krieger and Lynn Magisrale for their work regarding the empowerment and support to Western New York veterans through their different programs.
