Dunkirk, NY

Dunkirk High School Class of 2022 Graduates

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school seniors across Chautauqua County this weekend are celebrating the transition to the next chapter of their lives, with commencement ceremonies taking place this weekend. Dunkirk High School's graduation...

The Chautauqua Center Veggie Rx Program Returns for Third Year

The Chautauqua Center has brought back its Veggie Rx program for a third year along with some new partners. The community health center is now collaborating with The Resource Center and the Fredonia and Dunkirk Farmers Markets to participate in the Veggie Rx program. Under the program, medical providers and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
City of Dunkirk Hosts Veterans Fishing Day

The City of Dunkirk recently showed its support at the 6th Annual Veterans Fishing Day presented by both WNYHeroes, Inc. and Innovative Outdoors. A total of 29 boats and approximately 75 veterans participated in this year's event. The goal of WNYHeroes, Inc. is to ease the transition from combat to civilian life and eliminate the hardships and complications that many veterans continue to experience today. Mayor Willie Rosas presented a sponsorship check to WNYHeroes, Inc. co-founders Chris Krieger and Lynn Magisrale for their work regarding the empowerment and support to Western New York veterans through their different programs.
DUNKIRK, NY
Wendel attends meeting with Brooks-TLC officials

Officials from Brooks-TLC Hospital System held a meeting with local and state elected officials on Friday to discuss the hospital and the status of plans for a new facility in Fredonia. Chautauqua County P.J. Wendel was among those attending the session. During an appearance on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday, Wendel said while he could not discuss a lot of details, he did indicate that he would like to see a commission formed that would look into the hospital...
FREDONIA, NY
United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Honors Local Volunteerism

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County honored 17 volunteers at its 2022 Volunteer of the Year event this week at the Winifred Crawford Dibert Boys and Girls Club of Jamestown. The volunteers, all nominated by agencies funded by the United Way, attended the event and were honored with a special certificate, signed by Executive Director Amy Rohler and a representative from the nominating agency. Director of Community Impact Lindsey Goold presented the awards to each nominee, and Chautauqua County I.D.E.A. Coalition Leecroft Clarke was the keynote speaker. The theme of the event was "Community volunteers are the key to our community success."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Close To Home: Making The Most Of Summer

They say the sun at home warms better than the sun elsewhere. This is true of our Southern Tier. Everyone knows the summer is our time to shine, and since it’s hard to find this kind of charm and lovely weather elsewhere, most of us like to stay put in the summer season. This is what we’ve all been waiting for.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
One Historic New York State College Is Changing It’s Name

One historic New York State college is changing it's name. Founded as a men's college in 1948, and becoming coeducational in 1971, St. John Fisher College near Rochester has always been known as a "college" vs a "university." St. John Fisher College will no longer be the official name of that institution as of July 1st 2022. The school’s name will be changing to St. John Fisher University.
ROCHESTER, NY
'Welcome to Historic Lewiston' sign removed

As finishing touches on Center Street’s repaving continue, the large, maroon “Welcome to Historic Lewiston” sign was removed Monday. Mayor Anne Welch asked the New York State Department of Transportation to take down the two-sided marker – a green state directional was on the back – when the enhancement project was first announced in 2019.
LEWISTON, NY
Businessman Purchases Former Petri Baking Products Building in Silver Creek

A Buffalo-area man known for selling Christmas products has acquired the former Petri Baking Products building in Silver Creek. Chautauqua County IDA CEO Mark Geise tells WDOE News that the move to purchase the facility at 18 Main Street in the village was approved during Tuesday's CCIDA Board meeting. Geise says that Dave Gordon plans to use the facility as a warehouse for distribution of Christmas supplies and products to retailers...
SILVER CREEK, NY
CCDMH Secures $150,000 Grant to Supports Students' Mental Health Needs

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene (CCDMH) was recently awarded $150,000 to support eligible Chautauqua County schools with their students' mental health needs. Administered by the Office of Mental Health (OMH) and developed in consultation with the New York State Education Department, the grant funds will be available between July 1 and December 31, 2022.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
One Of The Best Suburban Neighborhoods Is In Western New York

While younger people seem to be gravitating towards the downtown areas of Buffalo, like Elmwood and Allentown, there is still a draw to suburban neighborhoods. Suburban areas are typically characterized with lower density areas that will separate the residential and commercial areas. Typically, these areas are part of a city or urbanized area – or, they exist as a separate residential area that is commutable distance from the city center.
BUFFALO, NY
Centuries Old Furniture Maker Makes Historic Business Preservation Registry

FALCONER – One of the first industrial employers in the Village of Falconer is receiving statewide recognition for their more than two centuries of operations. State Senator George Borrello paid a visit to Fancher Chair on Friday, to present them with an award adding the furniture manufacturer to New York State’s Historic Business Preservation Registry.
FALCONER, NY
Silver Creek couple arrested for endangering child

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly couple from Silver Creek was arrested Monday for endangering a child. Richard Henry, 75, and his wife Anna Henry, 73, have been accused of endangering the welfare of a child. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Monday after […]
SILVER CREEK, NY
Queen of Heaven Carnival taking place early July

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A summer staple is coming to West Seneca this July. On Monday, the Queen of Heaven Carnival announced it will be taking place July 7-11. In addition to free admission and free parking, this year's festival will also include a free shuttle bus from the West Seneca West Senior High School Parking lot on 43 main Street to the carnival grounds.
WEST SENECA, NY
Trying to Find Information on Erie's Historic Tree

There's a street sign on West 8th Street in front of the Shriners Children's Hospital that points out an 'historic tree.' However, there's no other facts or figures on display that explain how the tree played a role in the city's history. It's a magnificent tree, but what makes it...
ERIE, PA
900 cast early votes in Chautauqua County

Early voting came to an end on Sunday, and the Chautauqua County Board of Elections will now get ready for Primary Day on Tuesday. County elections officials say there were about 900 voters who cast their ballot during the nine-day early voting period that began on June 18th. Republican County Elections Commissioner Brian Abram tells WDOE News he wasn't very surprised by the light turnout by early voters...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
McKean County Welcomes New Officers

McKean County welcomed their newest law enforcement agents – K9s Rigby and Duke. They are pictured with their handlers: Officer Dakota Eaton and Sgt. Seth Shephard. Officer Eaton was named by the McKean County Drug Task Force as its newest narcotic K9 handler and Sgt. Seth Shephard was named as Bradford City’s K9 handler. Both Rigby and Duke are approximately 1 ½ years old and both are German Shepherds. Rigby is trained in narcotics detection and Duke is dual-trained in narcotics and patrol. Both officers are employed full-time with Bradford City.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Your Favorite Festivals in the Chautauqua-Lake Erie Region are Back for 2022

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Looking for a close to home destination for a summer getaway filled with live entertainment? We know just the place. The Chautauqua-Lake Erie Region has been a vacation destination for generations and is known for its five amazing lakes, outdoor adventures, and unique cultural attractions. In addition, the region is known for some favorite annual events that are returning for Summer 2022.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY

