Dunkirk High School Class of 2022 Graduates

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County honored 17 volunteers at its 2022 Volunteer of the Year event this week at the Winifred Crawford Dibert Boys and Girls Club of Jamestown. The volunteers, all nominated by agencies funded by the United Way, attended the event and were honored with a special certificate, signed by Executive Director Amy Rohler and a representative from the nominating agency. Director of Community Impact Lindsey Goold presented the awards to each nominee, and Chautauqua County I.D.E.A. Coalition Leecroft Clarke was the keynote speaker. The theme of the event was "Community volunteers are the key to our community success."

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO