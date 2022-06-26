ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Summer McIntosh Makes History Again With 400 IM Gold, “World Junior Record”

By Braden Keith
swimswam.com
 3 days ago

LCM (50-meter format) 15-year old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh made history again on Saturday with a 3:32.04 to win the women’s 400 IM at the World Championships in Budapest. While not her best time, it will officially go down as the World Junior Record, with FINA not recognizing...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Sarah Sjostrom, Kira Toussaint Join List of Post-Worlds COVID-19 Positives

Star swimmers Sarah Sjostrom and Kira Toussaint have both now announced positive tests for COVID-19. They are at least the second and third swimmers who attended an arena brand event in Budapest after the conclusion of competition at the World Championships, along with Noe Ponti, who also has announced a positive test after the World Championships.
PUBLIC HEALTH
swimswam.com

Katie Grimes Breaks Elizabeth Beisel’s 15-16 NAG In 400 IM At World Championships

LCM (50-meter format) In the women’s 400 IM final at the 2022 FINA World Championships, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh made headlines by winning in a world junior record time of 4:32.04. However, silver medalist Katie Grimes also broke a record of her own. The 16-year-old clocked a time of 4:32.67, taking down Elizabeth Beisel‘s 15-16 U.S. Girls’ National Age Group Record time of 4:32.87 from the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Paltrinieri and van Rouwendaal Win 10K on Day 3 Open Water Worlds

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – OPEN WATER SWIMMING. Open water worlds in Budapest, Hungary completed their third day of competition on Wednesday, June 29th. The athletes had a day off of competition yesterday after competing in the 5K open water event on Monday, June 27th. The women’s 10K...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 World Champs Water Polo: Italy Routs France to Advance to Women’s Semifinals

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – WATER POLO. June 20 – July 3, 2022 (water polo) Women’s water polo has advanced to the quarterfinals, featuring 8 matches between the 4 group play winners and the 4 winners of the round of 16. After yesterday’s action, we have our semifinals set. Winning their quarterfinals matches and advancing to semifinals are Italy, USA, Netherlands, and Hungary. The semifinals matches are set as follows: USA vs Italy/Hungary vs Netherlands.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Overholt
Person
Ye Shiwen
Person
Victor Davis
Person
Kylie Masse
swimswam.com

Asia Recap, Day 8: Continent Shut Out Of Final Day Medals

LCM (50-meter format) Although the continent of Asia enjoyed multiple medal-winning days here in Budapest, the key nations of China, Japan and South Korea came up empty-handed to close out the 2022 World Championships. On the 8th and final day of competition, the highest-placed Asian athlete was represented by Qianting...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

2022 Swammy Awards: World Championships — Men’s Edition

LCM (50-meter format) Check out the post that follows to find out the Swammy Award winners on the men’s side from the 2022 World Championships. Based on performances in Budapest, we’ve named the men’s Swimmer of the Meet, Swim of the Meet, Nation of the Meet, Junior of the meet, Clutch Relay Swimmer of the Meet, Breakout Swimming of the Meet, and Storyline of the meet.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

High-Level International Meets for July 2022

Jacob Whittle (GBR) is tripling up, following the World Championships with a trip to the European Junior Championships and the Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The 2022 FINA World Championships may have concluded but the month of July brings several key nation’s summer championships meets, the European Junior...
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Gold Medals#Swimming#The World Junior Record#World Junior Records
swimswam.com

Chaos in Lake Lupa as Europe Sweeps Opening Open Water Mixed Relay Medals

2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships – Open Water Swimming. The first open water race of the 2022 World Championships was chaos at FINA’s new preferred open water venue. The former home of open water in Budapest at Baloton has been eschewed for the more convenient Lake Lupa – an artificial body of water made out of an old quarry.
WORLD
swimswam.com

Italy, Ukraine Cap Impressive Week of Artistic Swimming with Golds on Final Day

June 17-25, 2022 (artistic swimming) The last two artistic swimming competitions wrapped up on Saturday at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero began the final day by winning their second gold medal of the week in the mixed duet free, which helped Italy finish with the most points and earn the overall winner honor. It’s the first gold in this event for Minisini, who took bronze in 2015 and silver at the past two Worlds. The duo scored 90.9667 points to top the podium, a little more than a point ahead of Japanese siblings Tomoka Sato and Yotaro Sato (89.7333). The Chinese pair of Haoyu Shi and Yiyao Zhang claimed bronze with 88.4 points, marking the nation’s first medal in a mixed duet event. The podium finish continued China’s streak of medaling in every event they competed in at Worlds.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Ranking The Top 15 Women Of The 2022 FINA World Championships

LCM (50-meter format) Throughout the last week, we got to witness some incredible racing occur at the 2022 FINA World Championships. In this post, we wanted to highlight the accomplishments of the meet’s top female swimmers by ranking who we thought were the top 15 women of the World Championships. And while these rankings are weighted mainly towards a swimmer’s individual performances, other factors such as relay contributions and times are also considered.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Thomas Ceccon Reveals World Record NFT from 2022 World Championships

Thomas Ceccon (above) was awarded a $50,000 check, plus an NFT and a print of the digital artwork behind the NFT, for his World Record in Budapest. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. World Record breaking swimmers Kristof Milak and Thomas Ceccon received their custom-minted NFTs, a physical print of the...
VIDEO GAMES
swimswam.com

What Makes PHENOM the Best? Pt. 1 – SlipStream®

Courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner. What makes PHENOM, by A3 Performance, faster and more unique than any other tech suit in the water is SlipStream®, PHENOM’s proprietary Water Management Technology. SlipStream® is the first-ever hydrophilic water treatment used in technical racing swimwear. What’s hydrophilic and how is it different from hydrophobic? Let’s start with some basic definitions.
INDIA
swimswam.com

Sajan Prakash & Srihari Nataraj CWG Me Indian Swimming Campaign Ko Karenge Lead

Star Duo Sajan Prakash Aur Srihari Nataraj Next Month Birmingham Commonwealth Games Mei Four-Member Indian Swimming Team Ko Karenge Lead. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Star Duo Sajan Prakash Aur Srihari Nataraj Next Month Birmingham Commonwealth Games Mei Four-Member Indian Swimming Team Ko Karenge Lead. Sajan Aur Srihari Ke...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Emily Seebohm Competes on Australia Ninja Warrior

The three-time Olympic gold medalist Emily Seebohm has not raced in the pool since Tokyo, but she has made several reality television appearances. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Australian Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm has made another reality television show appearance: this time competing on the obstacle course challenge show...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Mohali Ne Jeeta Overall Championship – Indian Swimming New

Girls Group I Category Mei, Mohali Ne 105 Points Score Kar Ke Top Kiya Wahi Group Ii Ki Baat Kare Toh Unhone 122 Points Score Karke 1st Position Achieve Ki. Stock photo via Anne Lepesant. Mohali Ne 365 Points Ke Saath Clinched Kiya Overall Championship Wahi Par 152 Points Ke...
WORLD
swimswam.com

“Blacks Can’t Swim: Rewind” Set For Global Release On July 4th

The third move in the Blacks Can't Swim documentary series, Blacks Can't Swim: Rewind, is set to be released globally on July 4th. Current photo via Black Swimming Association. The third move in the “Blacks Can’t Swim “documentary series, Blacks Can’t Swim: Rewind, is set to be released globally on July 4th.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy