ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

PRIDE MONTH: NYC Pride Parade returns to Fifth Avenue

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, millions gathered along 5th Avenue in Manhattan to celebrate NYC Pride and in light of the bombshell decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade. There will be rainbows, plenty of music and revelers...

brooklyn.news12.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronxmama.com

Free Outdoor Public Pools Open in the Bronx

New York City’s free outdoor public pools open on Tuesday, June 28. All public pools are open for two swim sessions every day of the summer- from 11am to 3pm and 4pm to 7pm. Swimmers must be wearing a swimsuit to enter the pool area, and everyone must have a lock for the locker to put their belongings.
BRONX, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC Pride March packs Manhattan without pandemic paring down

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhattan on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Literary Hub

What Institutional Neglect Did to a New York City Resort Community

One springtime afternoon, my partner Scott and I drive to Beach 20th Street and Plainview Avenue, at the foot of the Rockaway Peninsula in Far Rockaway, Queens. We go exploring the Edgemere section of the Rockaways, running from present-day Beach 32nd Street to Beach 56th Street. The Edgemere Hotel, built in 1895, gave the area its name and could welcome 400 guests at a time. At its height, this land boasted over 60 hotels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

See photos of Brooklyn's newest green space that is now open to the public

Brooklynites now have even more space to stretch out—50 Kent at Bushwick Inlet Park has officially opened to the public. The 1.89-acre, waterfront green space, with $7.5 million in mayoral funding, includes smooth paths, a forest grove, an elevated lawn, a water feature, a family gathering area, an overlook and a plaza with sweeping views of Manhattan, all set between North 11th and 12th streets in Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

A Walk Through Little Caribbean in Brooklyn

What wonderful surprises await the Bowery Boys in Little Caribbean? The Brooklyn enclave in Flatbush is one of the central destinations for Caribbean-American life and culture in New York City. Since the 1960s, thousands of immigrants from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations have made this...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Some district winners in primary called, others yet to be announced

The polls from the primary elections may be closed but the results are still rolling in this morning with several assembly districts in the boroughs still uncalled for. In the Bronx, Michael Benedetto won the seat for District 82 in what was a pretty tight race with Jonathan Soto not far behind.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Pride Parade#Fifth Avenue#Racism#Nyc Pride#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
fox40jackson.com

NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

A New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island and Sea Gate as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend. Brown-Jordan has served as the Brooklyn district leader for about two years and is the assistant treasurer of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

Can Adams’ citywide affordable housing plan finally tear down the NIMBY wall?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams – at times wearing opaque John Lennon-style sunglasses – stood on the roof of a 29-story Jehovah’s Witness Hotel, which had recently been turned into an affordable supportive housing complex in Dumbo, proudly announcing his ambitious new housing plan for New York City. It was a blueprint with a wide swath of promises – from facilitating homeownership to getting homeless people into permanent housing to building more affordable units – even if many housing advocates complained that the plan was short on benchmarks, and that the roughly $2 billion the city had just apportioned annually for the hydra-headed campaign over the next decade was only half of what was needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
invisiblepeople.tv

Harlem Apartment Residents on Rent Strike Over Building Conditions

A group of renters in Harlem are going on a rent strike to protest living conditions in their building, according to a new civil action filed in the New York County Court. Residents of the rent-stabilized building at 1833 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd allege in the lawsuit that their landlord, Manhattanville Holdings LLC, and property manager, Israel David failed to adequately repair the building following a deadly fire that occurred in November 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NYCPlugged

Best Food and Flea Markets to Explore This Summer in NYC

Market season in NYC is in high gear. From food and drink markets where you can sample the best local eats (old and new favorites), the city has to offer, complete with stunning views and live entertainment. Local makers and artisans are also popping up showcasing unique home and wellness items to vintage goods. Check out our guide and plug into the best markets to explore this summer!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mayor plans action to address the spike in NYC traffic violence

BROOKLYN (PIX11)– In the wake of the rise of traffic violence in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams plans to address the issue by altering some of Manhattan’s key traffic patterns. The mayor has designs on changing 1.000 intersections to make them safer for pedestrians and wants to redesign Broadway from Union Square to Columbus […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Fireworks cause panic in crowded Washington Square Park

NEW YORK -- Panic in Washington Square Park sent people running for safety Sunday.Video posted on social media shows crowds getting out of the park quickly after apparently hearing what sounded like gunfire.Police say there were no shots fired and determined the sound was actually fireworks.No injuries have been reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Photos: The New York City Dyke March defiantly marks its 30th anniversary

Self-described as "a protest march, not a parade," the New York Dyke March works without permits or sponsors to bolster identity, celebrate community and confront discrimination. Early this evening, the March stepped off from Bryant Park for the 30th time, making its way down Fifth Avenue toward its end in Washington Square Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Another Staten Island secession task force bill, really?

New York City Council Member Joe Borelli wants Staten Island to have another chance at seceding. Reactions, so far, seem to indicate he’s going to need a lot of luck making the improbable a reality. Borelli, who represents City Council District 51 encompassing Staten Island’s South Shore, introduced a...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of Industry City, Brooklyn

Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn is known for its plethora of design stores and innovative dining locations, set within a predominantly minority community of Chinese and Hispanic residents. Visitors have the opportunity to shop at one of its more than fifty retail locations, including outlets for ABC Carpet & Home, Restoration Hardware and Design Within Reach, before taking time to relax in its courtyards which offer access to mini-golf, fire pits, and outdoor yoga classes. The facility also serves as a prime location to view thought-provoking public art installations, listen to live Latin music, and participate in workshops.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy