WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials said they are investigating a fatal crash that had partially closed I-91 Southbound in Wallingford on Monday morning. Police stated that two vehicles were involved in the collision. A second vehicle was traveling in the center lane on I-91 southbound, just north of exit 13 when it collided with the back of another unknown commercial car in the center lane.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO