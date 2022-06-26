ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Colleges should do more to slow down ‘fast thinking’

By Glenn C. Altschuler and David Wippman, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0ezD_0gMXLyyL00
Tweet

Last week, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll reported that a majority of Americans oppose allowing transgender women and girls to compete against other women and girls in high school, college, and professional sports. At least 18 states have passed legislation to that effect, with more on the way.

And yet, less than 1 percent of Americans identify as transgender, and the number of cases in which the participation of transgender athletes has raised concerns is vanishingly small. Almost every news story — and there have been many — starts and ends with a single example, that of Lia Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania swimmer who competed for three years on the men’s team with only modest success, then won a national championship after transitioning and joining the women’s team.

Citing Thomas’s success, critics claim that transgender women athletes in general have an unfair advantage in size, muscle mass, bone density, and heart and lung capacity. This week FINA (the International Swimming Federation) banned trans athletes who have experienced male puberty from entering its women’s events, proposing instead a third (“open”) category that will allow them to compete. Transgender advocates respond that trans athletes have a right to compete on a team that aligns with their gender identity. They view the FINA policy as “discriminatory, harmful, unscientific,” and “the result of a moral panic because of Lia Thomas.”

The debate over transgender athletes illustrates a larger problem that affects all aspects of American culture, society, and politics: jumping to partisan conclusions based on isolated incidents taken out of context.

Colleges and universities should do more to teach us how to slow down “fast thinking.”

No matter how one views cases like that of Lia Thomas, context is important. By one estimate, “out of 200,000 women in college sports at a given time, about 50 are transgender.” And participation is by no means automatic. NCAA guidelines, in keeping with the Olympic framework, follow a “sport by sport approach,” intended to preserve “opportunity for transgender student-athletes while balancing fairness, inclusion and safety for all who compete.” To ask, as the Washington Post-University of Maryland poll did, whether “transgender women and girls should or should not be allowed to compete” on women’s teams contributes to the misleading narrative that trans athletes inevitably constitute unfair competition and threaten the viability of women’s sports.

The tendency to generalize occurs on a wide range of issues across the political spectrum. Racism, for example, remains a serious problem on college campuses, as it does in society at large. But treating institutions of higher education — among the most progressive in the country — as if they were bastions of systemic racism, “complicit, in countless ways, in the reproduction of white supremacy,” as a 2020 petition to Cornell University administrators alleged, can only harden partisan differences and impede the development of effective policy responses.

In a recent survey, a majority of undergraduates say it is acceptable to shout down speakers to stop them from speaking on campus. When such events occur, as they did earlier this year at Yale Law School and the University of California at Hastings, they are widely publicized and often treated as evidence of a free speech crisis on college campuses. But as Lee Bollinger, the former president of Columbia University, has observed, “we should be careful drawing conclusions based on a handful of sensationalist incidents on campus.” Instances in which a speaker is actually shouted down are, in fact, extremely rare.

As are the occasions on which a speaker is disinvited for political reasons. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which maintains a “campus disinvitation database,” identified only ten such cases in 2021 from among the many thousands of speaking invitations issued last year. While one denial of free speech is one too many, and there are legitimate reasons to worry about the state of free expression on college campuses, generalizing from unrepresentative cases obscures what is actually happening in higher education, reinforces partisan divides on and off campus, and complicates efforts to identify ways in which a culture of free speech and open inquiry can be fostered.

In the present highly polarized political environment, it is not surprising that zealots on the left and the right seek to exploit isolated incidents, and sometimes view events through a distorting lens, as two DEI advocates did recently when they mistakenly accused a Black DJ of wearing blackface.

The problem is exacerbated, of course, by social media, which “silos people into think-alike bubbles, rewards hyperbole and outrage, and does not support nuanced academic reasoning,” as the Bipartisan Policy Center Task Force on Campus Free Expression notes in the context of campus free speech. If a swastika appears on a residence hall bulletin board, does that indicate rampant anti-Semitism on campus? Does a reference to racial bias in a mathematics textbook indicate critical race theory is running amok?

Institutions of higher education have a special obligation to resist the temptation to jump to conclusions and recommend remedies without adequate review, even when many members of the campus community demand an immediate response.

Administrators and faculty should lay the foundation for slowing down fast thinking in and outside the classroom, at orientations and convocations, and in communications to alumni and parents of undergraduates, before heated controversies arise. When they do, college and university officials should condemn offensive speech and behavior but have the courage — and it will take courage — to distinguish incidents that are unrepresentative from those that indicate a systemic problem, and base policies and responses on a careful assessment of all available evidence, even when that takes time.

Who knows: This approach might also catch on with politicians and the voters who elect them.

Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He is the co-author (with Isaac Kramnick) of Cornell: A History, 1940-2015.

David Wippman is the President of Hamilton College.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The definitive proof critical race theory is being taught in our schools

The war against parental rights is happening at school districts in every corner of America. "Equity consultants" are making millions of dollars off the back of taxpayers to train teachers to view everything through the lens of critical race theory, and then transform education by applying those lessons through teaching children that America’s institutions, monuments, traditions, holidays, language, and foundational principles are systemically, irredeemably racist.
EDUCATION
Money

The Best College in Every State

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Most students attend a college that’s relatively close to home, making location — alongside affordability and academic offerings — one of the most important factors in where students end up enrolling. So while it’s interesting to read about the...
COLLEGES
Fox News

Carol Swain: Wokeness has destroyed American colleges, turned them into 'indoctrination centers'

Former Vanderbilt University professor Dr. Carol Swain argued on Friday that wokeness in America’s universities is turning them classrooms into "indoctrination centers." "That is chilling in the sense that the universities have been destroyed. The university is over. The university is not a marketplace for ideas. It is an indoctrination center," Swain told "Fox & Friends."
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
The Atlantic

The Biggest Disruption in the History of American Education

On March 4, 2020, a week before the World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, Northshore School District, in Washington State, closed its doors, becoming the first in the country to announce a districtwide shift to online learning. Within three weeks, every public-school building in the United States had been closed and 50 million students had been sent home. Half of these students would not reenter their schools for more than a year. No other high-income country in the world relied to such a great extent on remote instruction. The coronavirus caused by far the biggest disruption in the history of American education. Neither the Great Depression nor even the two World Wars imposed anything close to as drastic a change in how America’s schoolchildren spent their days.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

613K+
Followers
73K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy