ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man killed in Indianapolis shooting outside northeast-side gas station

By Kristine Phillips, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Update : This article was updated June 27, 2022 with information about the deceased and recent crime statistics.

Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found shot outside a gas station on the city's northeast side.

Officers arrived at the Phillips 66 gas station near 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. The man, identified Monday as 45-year-old John Barnett Sr. , later died at a hospital.

No other information is available, but the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said there is no immediate threat.

2022 Indianapolis homicides: Here are the names of people killed in Indianapolis criminal homicides in 2022

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact IMPD Det. Larry Craciunoiu at (317) 327-3475 or at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or go to www.CrimeTips.org.

Tips can be made anonymously. Those whose information leads to an arrest will receive up to $1,000.

Indianapolis has surpassed more than 100 homicides just six months into the 2022.

As of June 27, the city had experienced 103 criminal homicides, which is 10 fewer than at the same point last year, according to Indianapolis police. Criminal homicides do not include those deemed accidental or justified, such as self defense killings.

BY THE NUMBERS

Indianapolis nonfatal shootings between Jan. 1 and June 24 for each year -

  • 2022: 277 shootings; 324 people shot
  • 2021: 318 shootings; 358 people shot
  • 2020: 240 shootings; 262 people shot
  • 2019: 207 shootings; 244 people shot
  • 2018: 210 shootings; 225 people shot

Source: IMPD

More: Indianapolis crime: List of all criminal homicides in 2022

Contact IndyStar reporter Kristine Phillips at (317) 444-3026. Follow her on Twitter: @bykristinep .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man killed in Indianapolis shooting outside northeast-side gas station

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Kokomo woman hit by car, flown to Indy hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Man stabbed overnight inside home on N. Sherman

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe an overnight disturbance led to a stabbing on the east side of Indianapolis. Shortly after midnight Tuesday, IMPD received a report of a person stabbed in the 3000 block of N. Sherman Drive. Police arrived to the scene and learned a man had stabbed another man inside a home in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Keystone, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wrtv.com

Employee injured after shooting at Juvenile Detention Center: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — An employee of the Juvenile Detention Center on the city's east side was injured after being hit by a bullet while inside the building. According to IMPD, the shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. at the detention center located at 25th Street and Keystone Avenue. Police say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Violence reduction team member killed in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who spent his life working to prevent crime for the city of Indianapolis was shot and killed over the weekend. The Office of Public Health and Safety said it lost a violence reduction team member. A public police report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identifies John Barnett as the victim from Saturday’s shooting at a gas station.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Crash on I-70 east of downtown Indy scatters truckload of cargo

INDIANAPOLIS — State police are investigating a Monday evening crash that injured one person and spilled a truckload of debris. It happened around 7:30 on Interstate 70's westbound lanes at Emerson Avenue. A box truck hauling beverage concentrate rolled over and landed in the grassy area between the highway...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Impd Det
wrtv.com

IMPD officer hospitalized following motorcycle crash on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is still hospitalized Tuesday after they were involved in an on-duty crash while riding a motorcycle. According to information from IMPD Lt. Shane Foley, the officer is awake, talking and in "as good of condition as can expected given the circumstances" after a driver pulled in front of the officer causing them to crash into the car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Court Docs: Indy firefighter strangled and kidnapped girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS — A greater than standard bond and GPS monitoring are being requested for an Indianapolis firefighter who was arrested last week on charges that include domestic battery and kidnapping. Private Nathaniel Waldroup, 28, was arrested at an Indianapolis Fire Department station last Tuesday, for charges related to an off-duty incident. According a probable cause […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Missing girl found safe

UPDATE: The 7-year-old has been located and is safe with family. INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a 7-year-old girl. The girl is described as 5’0″, 100 Ibs., with brown hair (ponytail down her back), and blue eyes. She was seen wearing a pink shirt, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOX59

Shooting on Indy’s far east side leaves 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one victim in critical condition. IMPD said officers were called to the 11000 block of Redskin Place around 9:20 p.m. That’s just off East 30th Street on the far east side. One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man found dead at Monroe Lake

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources found an Indianapolis man dead Monday in Monroe Lake after he went missing Sunday afternoon, according to the DNR. At 2 p.m. Sunday, 34-year-old David Alejendor Mora-Segura went boating with his friends when he disappeared beneath the surface of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Teenage boy injured after shots fired at east side home

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy is recovering after he was shot early Monday morning while inside a home on Indy’s east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a home in the 3100 block of Manor Court, near E. 32nd and Emerson Avenue, for a report of a person shot. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Missing 7-year-old girl found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said early Wednesday that a missing 7-year-old girl has been found safe. Police had been asking for the public's help in locating Madelyn Grace Havens, who had last been seen Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. on Indianapolis' near west side. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, IMPD said Havens...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Body of Indianapolis man recovered from pond after kayaking accident

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – An investigation is underway after an Indianapolis man’s body was recovered from a private pond in Ripley County over the weekend. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in Holton around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Investigators learned a kayaker fell […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy