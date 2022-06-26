Man killed in Indianapolis shooting outside northeast-side gas station

Update : This article was updated June 27, 2022 with information about the deceased and recent crime statistics.

Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found shot outside a gas station on the city's northeast side.

Officers arrived at the Phillips 66 gas station near 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. The man, identified Monday as 45-year-old John Barnett Sr. , later died at a hospital.

No other information is available, but the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said there is no immediate threat.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact IMPD Det. Larry Craciunoiu at (317) 327-3475 or at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or go to www.CrimeTips.org.

Tips can be made anonymously. Those whose information leads to an arrest will receive up to $1,000.

Indianapolis has surpassed more than 100 homicides just six months into the 2022.

As of June 27, the city had experienced 103 criminal homicides, which is 10 fewer than at the same point last year, according to Indianapolis police. Criminal homicides do not include those deemed accidental or justified, such as self defense killings.

BY THE NUMBERS

Indianapolis nonfatal shootings between Jan. 1 and June 24 for each year -

2022: 277 shootings; 324 people shot

2021: 318 shootings; 358 people shot

2020: 240 shootings; 262 people shot

2019: 207 shootings; 244 people shot

2018: 210 shootings; 225 people shot

Source: IMPD

