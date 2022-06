For the first time in more than 10 years, The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) is opening its waiting list for affordable housing Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers. The vouchers are provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and are accepted by landlords toward rents in market-rate buildings for tenants who have qualified to participate in the program.

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO