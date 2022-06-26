In 'The Peacekeeper,' B.L. Blanchard imagines a 'never-colonized North America'

Author B.L. Blanchard wanted to write about her heritage. So, she intertwined that desire with an imaginary world in her speculative novel “The Peacekeeper.”

“I’m a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, so I’m part of the Anishinaabe — Ojibwe/Chippewa — people,” says the debut author. “I wanted to explore a world where we could have remained on our own land, practiced our cultures, and spoken our native languages openly and freely. In our world, that was outlawed until the 1970s.

“Generations of Anishinaabe, including some in my extended family, were forced into boarding schools where language and culture were literally beaten out of them as children. The federal government had an active policy of trying to eliminate Native American tribes in the 1950s and 1960s. Who wouldn’t want to write about a world where none of that happened?”

“The Peacekeeper’s” setting is a North America that had never been colonized, and an Ojibwe detective that launches an emotional and twisting saga toward solving two murders. He rediscovers family and reclaims himself.

Blanchard was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and has been a longtime San Diego resident. She graduated from University of California Davis’ Creative Writing Honors Program and was a Graduate Writing Fellow at Boston University School of Law. Blanchard is a mother, lawyer and obsessed with figure skating.

Q: Who are Chibenashi and Ashwiyaa?

A: Chibenashi and Ashwiyaa are a brother and sister who live in a rural village in a never-colonized North America. Twenty years before the events of the novel, their mother was murdered. Chibenashi is now a full-time caretaker of his sister as well as a Peacekeeper, or police officer, in Baawitigong.

Q: Please describe the environments of Baawitigong and Shikaakwa.

A: Baawitigong is a small, rural village in what is called Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada in our world. Baawitigong is the original Anishinaabemowin — Ojibwe — name for the area.

Shikaakwa, located in what is called Chicago in our world, is a major city. It’s a city built to incorporate nature, not pave over it, and one which emphasizes community and sustainability.

A core Anishinaabe value is seven generations thinking. Decisions made today should honor the seven generations that came before you and should consider the impact on the next seven generations.

Q: Could you provide a brief history of the Anishinaabemowin language?

A: Anishinaabemowin, also known as Ojibwe, is a language that has been spoken for centuries. With some help of First Nations speakers in my tribe, the book uses the closest thing we have to the pre-colonial Anishinaabemowin, which is different from the Anishinaabemowin widely spoken today.

Q: What research did you do?

A: Much of my research came from talking to my family and other tribe members, including members of its Board, and information from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and Ojibwe writings from the 17th through 19th centuries. I studied maps covering North America from the 15th century through the present. There’s no better way to learn about history than by looking at maps.

What I want to emphasize is that this is a real, living, breathing culture and people that still survive and thrive to this day. We never went anywhere, and we’re still here, living in the modern world. I’m not inventing a culture or a people, but rather building a world where we were not subjected to unspeakable horrors over many centuries.

Q: What’s your professional background, besides writing? Did it influence your plot?

A: I’m a lawyer, but I’ve wanted to be a novelist for as long as I can remember. I interned for the public defender in law school and do pro bono work for the Innocence Project today. That influences a key aspect of the novel — the justice system.

One of the main characters in the book is a lawyer, called an Advocate, and the book shows an alternate criminal justice system. In America’s criminal justice system, the defendant is the focus, as is punishment for wrongdoing.

By contrast, in the book, the victims and their needs are the focus, and making them whole is the point. When you recenter justice around victims, the system becomes more compassionate and effective for everyone.

Q: What advice do you have for unpublished writers?

A: Keep writing! I know it sounds trite, but writing is a craft that gets better with practice.

Q: What makes you laugh?

A: My daughters! They’re both still very young, but they have outsized personalities and are so, so smart. We’re always laughing in our house.

“ The Peacekeeper” by B.L. Blanchard (47North, 2022; 312 pages)

Mysterious Galaxy presents B.L. Blanchard

When: . 7 p.m. July 15

Where: Mysterious Galaxy, 3555 Rosecrans St., No. 107, San Diego

Tickets: In-store event and broadcast live through Crowdcast

Phone: (619) 539-7137

Online: mystgalaxy.com

COVID-19 protocol: All attendees of in-person author events are required to wear masks.

Davidson is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .