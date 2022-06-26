ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi man faces life in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges

 3 days ago
A Brookhaven man pled guilty today to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Richard Butler, 42, pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, on September 25, 2019, following an investigation into sources of methamphetamine, ATF special agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents conducted a controlled purchase of 54 grams of methamphetamine from Butler in Brookhaven. Following this purchase, agents, using a cooperating person, purchased additional methamphetamine from Butler. Butler, a convicted felon, possessed a firearm when he was arrested.

Butler is scheduled to be sentenced on September 28, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway is prosecuting the case.

Annie Mae
3d ago

Man wake up people please stop selling those drugs and put the firearms down get a legitimate job can’t you all see the court system is not set up for you

Mississippi murder suspect out on bond among four arrested in armed robbery attempt, car chase

Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery attempt in Brookhaven, including a teen recently charged with first-degree murder. At approximately 7:47 p.m. Monday, Brookhaven Police were notified of the suspected armed robbery of an individual at his home. The victim stated four people had pulled up to his house in a vehicle, under the pretense of wanting to use his phone, according to BPD Det. Capt. Clint Earls.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Woman's brother accused of shooting, killing her boyfriend, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — One man is dead and another is in jail after a shooting in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said officers were called Monday to the 5400 block of Mimosa Drive, where they found Kenya Scott, 26, lying in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Hearn said Scott died at the scene.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD is investigating a string of recent thefts

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating several crimes which took place at the end of last week, into the beginning of this week. At 9:41 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address in the 1200 block of Jackson Street in reference to a theft. The victim stated he was missing a strong box containing approximately $3,000.00.
VICKSBURG, MS
