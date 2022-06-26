ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Recipe: A Splendid Smoothie

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUMOS_0gMXJtd800

(Culinary.net) If you ever find yourself craving something healthy and easy to make, you’re not alone. Maybe you are constantly on the go, chasing after little ones or just started a new job.

Whether you’re on the move or relaxing at home, smoothies are a simple way to add nutritious ingredients to your diet.

From strawberries and mangos to blueberries and more, there are almost limitless smoothie options. You can use different combinations of greens and textures or even add something savory like peanut or almond butter.

This Blueberry Banana Smoothie is simple with just a couple basic directions and gives you the energy you need to finish out your day strong.

It has 1 cup of spinach, which is full of iron and vitamins, frozen bananas and blueberries to fill up your fruit intake for the day and berry yogurt to add a hint of dairy and some sweetness to your drink.

Garnish your finished product with fresh blueberries for some extra flair. With chia seeds for added texture, this smoothie is perfect for breakfast or even an afternoon snack.

Find more healthy recipes at Culinary.net .

If you made this recipe at home, use  #MyCulinaryConnection on your favorite social network to share your work.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

In the news: Florida Man Shoots Into Victims Car After Fender Bender, Attempted Second-Degree Murder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpZ7c_0gMXJtd800

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

Servings: 2

  • 1          cup spinach
  • 1/2       cup water
  • 2          tablespoons apple cider vinegar blend
  • 1          tablespoon almond butter
  • 1/2       cup bananas, frozen
  • 1/2       cup blueberries, frozen
  • 1          tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1/4       teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4       teaspoon minced ginger
  • 1/2       cup berry yogurt
  • fresh blueberries, for garnish (optional)
  1. In blender, blend spinach, water, apple cider vinegar, almond butter, frozen bananas, frozen blueberries, chia seeds, cinnamon, ginger and yogurt until smooth.
  2. Pour into two glasses and garnish with fresh blueberries, if desired.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Mashed

The Amish Secret For Keeping Cookies Fresh

Because the Amish lifestyle forgoes modern technology, community members must find creative and innovative ways to adapt to the ever-changing world. For those who are unfamiliar, the Amish are a group of people who swap motor vehicles for horse buggies and light bulbs for natural sunlight, as detailed in A World To Travel.
FOOD & DRINKS
moneytalksnews.com

8 Things You Should Never Store in the Pantry

Experiencing sticker shock in the grocery aisles? You’re not imagining it. With inflation up more than 8% in the past year, we’re paying more for almost everything. While we can put off certain purchases, we can’t go without eating. Surging inflation means that every grocery dollar matters and that we can’t afford to waste food. That includes wasting food by having it go bad due to improper storage.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

18 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes to Make for a 4th of July or Labor Day Cookout

Hooray, it’s cookout season! There’s no doubt that over the next few months you will be hosting (or attending) several cookouts and BBQs, starting with Memorial Day, then the 4th of July, all the way through Labor Day. And after a year of no parties, summer party season is bound to be in full swing, which means a lot of cookout dishes are needed.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Yogurt#Dairy#Smoothies#Vitamin#Food Drink
Mashed

5 Canned Fruits You Should Buy And 5 You Shouldn't

Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Greyson F

Troubled Mexican Restaurant Forced To Close

Local Mexican restaurant and bar has been forced to shut down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Restaurants already have enough trouble on their own staying open. Often it feels as if the world is against any establishment lasting, due to the already thin margins most restaurants pull in on a daily basis. These locations don’t need problems of their own doing to drag them down even further, and yet that is exactly what happened to one Phoenix restaurant and bar, resulting in its closure.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy