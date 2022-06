Wilma Joanne Springer, 74, of Bucyrus, died Monday, June 27, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital following recent health complications. She was born May 22, 1948 in Bucyrus to the late Samuel J. and Winifred M. (Edgington) Springer. Wilma was a member of the very first class at Garwin School which later became Fairway School. She enjoyed many years working with her friends at the Fairway Waycraft Workshop, now known as Richland Newhope Industries (RNI), in Bucyrus. She was also a member of the Bucyrus Nazarene Church.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO