Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Friday that feeling demoralized about the fact that Democrats are currently unable to protect abortion rights is not a reason to give up on politics. She later joined the mounting protests in front of the Supreme Court to call the overturning of Roe “illegitimate” and call on people to join her in “the streets.”The New York Democratic Congresswoman’s spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill come after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that enshrined the right to an abortion, on Friday morning. Ms Ocasio-Cortez told reporters that...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO