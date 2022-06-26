ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Cram the Cab nets $1,900 in cash, groceries for food pantry

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of $1,900 was raised at this year’s Greene County Farm Bureau’s Cram the Cab event held June 13 – 18 at the Jefferson Fareway store. This dollar total represents a combination...

Save the date – Relay for Life is July 26

After laying low due to public health concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic, Relay for Life is returning to Greene County in a streamlined format. The 2022 Relay for Life will be held Tuesday, July 26, from 4 to 6:30 pm as a companion event to the weekly farmers’ market in Jefferson.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Independence Day plans told

The city of Churdan will mark Independence Day with Tunes and Treats in the city park. The Churdan public library board and staff will serve ice cream sundaes, brownies and root beer floats starting at 6:30 pm. A free will donation will be accepted, with proceeds going to ongoing programming and operating expenses.
CHURDAN, IA
Companies team up against invasive beetles in Des Moines

The green industry is joining forces to address the pest sweeping across the nation, the Emerald Ash Borer. The city of Des Moines requested help to treat 150 Ash trees that hadn’t been treated for several years. Arbor Masters, a provider for the city, volunteered assistance alongside SiteOne Landscape Supply, Mirimichi Green and Arborjet.
DES MOINES, IA
Genealogy Society to meet Saturday

The Greene County Genealogy Society will meet Saturday, July 2, at 10 am in the basement meeting room at the Jefferson public library. Elaine Deluhery will have the program. All are welcome. The meeting room is handicap accessible.
JEFFERSON, IA
Garbage truck fire brings rapid response Tuesday in Adel

ADEL, Iowa — A fire broke out in an Ankeny Sanitation garbage truck near the Dallas County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Court Street. The truck driver jettisoned the load of garbage in the...
ADEL, IA
Midland Power marks safety achievements

Midland Power Cooperative recently marked two significant safety accomplishments. Earlier this year, the cooperative surpassed 300,000 employee hours worked without a lost time accident. This amounts to more than three years of employees working safely. These hours include hazardous storm recovery efforts, including the storm on December 15, 2021, that left roughly a quarter of Midland’s members in the dark.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Iowa native running to raise money for veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matthew Johnson is a former Knoxville Raceway driver, a veteran and an IronMan competitor. He's an exceptional athlete but more so an exceptional person. On July 2, Knoxville Raceway will be hosting their usual races, but Johnson is making it special. He is running from...
DES MOINES, IA
Letter to the editor: Wiese owners cite extenuating circumstances

As the owners of Wiese Industries, we were surprised to see the June 23 article about our company. Not from the perspective of it being an article of newsworthy content in Perry, but more from the perspective your reporter never even bothered to contact our firm for our side of the story, instead choosing to portray our firm as an irresponsible serial violator.
PERRY, IA
Laura’s Quick Questions for Brent Halling

Brent Halling is a longtime farmer who lives south of Perry with his wife, Brenda, a retired pharmacist, and their rescue dog Jack, a yellow lab mix. Brent has been active in the community at both the local and state levels for decades. Brent is a board member of Perry’s...
PERRY, IA
Veterans invited to free showing of ‘Top Gun, Maverick’

All Greene County military veterans are invited to a special showing of “Top Gun, Maverick” Thursday, June 30, at 2 pm at the Sierra Theatre in Jefferson. The event is hosted by the Greene County veterans commission and veterans affairs. Veterans’ admission will be free and a small...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Greene County magistrate court, week ending June 24

In Greene County magistrate court judgments for a $105 fine with a $15.75 surcharge were entered against Nicholas James Charlson of Des Moines on a charge of theft- fifth degree and on a charge of criminal mischief- fifth degree. He must pay $112.61 restitution to the city of Churdan on the theft charge and $300 restitution, also to the city of Churdan, on the criminal mischief charge. He must also pay $153.06 restitution for his court appointed attorney’s fees and $324.54 court costs.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
This is Iowa: Group of women works to restore 146-year-old historic Iowa landmark

JEFFERSON, Iowa — More than 60 Iowa women with no construction experience are ready to reopen a landmark they have saved. The small town sisterhood lives by the motto "Why not us?" So, when one of Greene County's oldest buildings flooded, they pooled their passions to resuscitate it, right down to the dozens of women's faces on the façade.
IOWA STATE
[UPDATE] Truck Strikes Protestors In Iowa

After news broke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade early on Friday morning, protests started popping up all across the country. One protest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa took a dangerous turn on Friday evening. A few hours after the decision went public, various pro-choice organizers started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Wilson resigns from Scranton city council

The Scranton city council is looking for a new member following the recent resignation of Cassidy Wilson. She was elected to the council in 2019. She gave no reason for her resignation. A legal notice in The Scranton Journal this week advises residents the city council plans to fill the...
SCRANTON, IA
Funeral notices

Dan Pemble, 87, of Scranton. Services: Tuesday, June 28, at 11 am at the United Methodist Church, Scranton. Interment: Paton Township Cemetery. Visitation: Monday from 5 to 7 pm at Dahn & Woodhouse Funeral Home, Scranton, 712-792-3561, and Tuesday at the church from 10 to 10:45 am. Survivors: best friend and companion for many years, Shirley Keasey of Scranton; his children and their families, John Pemble (Becky) of Scranton, daughter Mollie (John) Searing of Cumming, GA, and daughter Brandi Pemble of Durango, CO; grandchildren Jennifer Schauls (Jeremiah), Tyler Pemble (Holly), Bridget Schon (Steve), Macey Cain (Jordan), Morgan Searing (fiancé Tyler Koch), and Monte Pemble; great-grandchildren Josephine, Zoey, Jaylynn, Bo, Autumn, Madison, and Brody; nephews Brett and Brad Pemble; and other extended family members.
SCRANTON, IA

