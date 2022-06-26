Cram the Cab nets $1,900 in cash, groceries for food pantry

Dan Pemble, 87, of Scranton. Services: Tuesday, June 28, at 11 am at the United Methodist Church, Scranton. Interment: Paton Township Cemetery. Visitation: Monday from 5 to 7 pm at Dahn & Woodhouse Funeral Home, Scranton, 712-792-3561, and Tuesday at the church from 10 to 10:45 am. Survivors: best friend and companion for many years, Shirley Keasey of Scranton; his children and their families, John Pemble (Becky) of Scranton, daughter Mollie (John) Searing of Cumming, GA, and daughter Brandi Pemble of Durango, CO; grandchildren Jennifer Schauls (Jeremiah), Tyler Pemble (Holly), Bridget Schon (Steve), Macey Cain (Jordan), Morgan Searing (fiancé Tyler Koch), and Monte Pemble; great-grandchildren Josephine, Zoey, Jaylynn, Bo, Autumn, Madison, and Brody; nephews Brett and Brad Pemble; and other extended family members.
