Brevard County, FL

Brevard Deputies identify man killed after cross-county chase, shootout with law enforcement

By Phylicia Ashley, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement shot and killed a man Saturday night after deputies said he kidnapped two women and led law enforcement on a cross-county chase.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as 42-year-old Curtis Kimbrough.

According to a news release, the Cocoa Beach man had multiple felonies on his record and was recently released from the Florida Department of Corrections after serving a five-year sentence for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a news release, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on Magnolia Court in Okeechobee. When deputies arrived, they learned the shooting victim, as well as the suspect, were no longer there.

The pursuit started around 8 p.m. when the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office advising that it was in pursuit of a suspect vehicle with a possible hostage from a kidnapping and shooting incident that happened in Osceola County.

The chase continued into southern Brevard County and ended when the suspect’s car became disabled in a field in the area of Old Dixie Highway and Foley Lane in Grant-Valkaria.

“It just happened so quick. I mean, they were flying fast. So it was just like holy cow,” said resident Cody Laster, who told Channel 9 that he was in the pool with his family when helicopters started circling and dozens of law enforcement cars sped through his neighborhood.

According to a news release, the 44-year-old female victim who was shot during the kidnapping was able to escape and was rescued by deputies.

The suspect took a second hostage, a 33-year-old female, into the woods at gunpoint, deputies said.

Sheriff’s aviation units were able to locate the suspect and the female hostage and officers were able to intercept them.

A shootout between the suspect and law enforcement ended after the suspect was shot and killed.

The hostage was rescued by deputies. Both women were transported to the hospital.

The 33-year-old was treated and released. The 44-year-old remains in what is considered to be serious condition.

No law enforcement was injured during the shootout.

Deputies have not released the identities of the suspect, victims or law enforcement personnel involved in this shooting.

scott
3d ago

that's what we need more of take the people out. let's go back to the western days. I'm proud of our s SHERIFF DEPARTMENT. YOU GO

Reply(3)
13
Crystal Crooks
3d ago

👍 we can trust our #LEO. Thank you all for making us feel safe.

Reply
10
Robby
3d ago

Wayne Ivy and BCSO are top notch. Great job guys.

Reply
17
