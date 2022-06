After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO