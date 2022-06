The wait has been long. But Alphonso’s The Original is back. In fact, the West Allis pizza spot has officially reopened at its new location at 9130 W. Greenfield Ave. The last few years have been a wild ride for Tim Szuta, owner of Alphonso’s the Original. He’s been in the driver’s seat of a struggling business. He’s ridden the highs (and lows) of creating internet famous over-the-top, big-as-your-forearm mozzarella sticks. He’s hung onto hope despite surviving for over a year without a pizza oven. In fact, the ups and downs he’s seen could well have been enough to make him give up on running a successful pizza restaurant.

WEST ALLIS, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO