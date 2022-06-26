Monitoring the export markets

Several analysts have revised their Brazilian soybean production estimates recently, but now we are seeing alterations to the country’s soybean export forecast. The firm Safras now puts Brazilian soybean exports for 2022 at 74.5 million metric tons. This is down 3.5 million metric tons from the firm’s previous estimate, and well below the 86.1 million metric tons it exported in 2021. This will leave a large void in the world market that the US may be able to at least partially fill.

Trade is also closely monitoring our corn export potential for the remainder of the marketing year. Initially it was expected that the US would see elevated corn demand towards the end of the summer months, but now this is being questioned. Argentina is offering corn for export at a sharp discount to the United States through the end of August. In just a few weeks we also start to see corn flowing out of Brazil, which is also under the US market. This may leave little if any room for late summer US business.

The United States is currently seeing the most export competition on wheat. The European Union is presently offering wheat for export at a sizable $100.00 per ton discount to the US. Most buyers have less freight from the EU than the US which widens this spread even more. Even with the loss of Ukraine wheat in the global market right now, this differential is keeping demand for US wheat at a minimal volume.

We are starting to see a difference in opinion when it comes to US soybean demand for crush. While crush demand has been strong this year, it may be difficult to reach the current USDA projection for the marketing year of 2.215 billion bushels given the recent usage pace.

According to the latest NOPA crush data, we will need to see a record 173 million bushels of soybeans per month for the remainder of the year to reach this level. Last year crush averaged 157.5 million bushels per month over this period, and the previous record was 168.7 million bushels and that was with no down time for maintenance. While NOPA members only account for 95% of total US crush capacity, this still brings overall consumption into question.

One benefit the US soybean market has had in recent weeks is a lack of competition in the global market. Brazil is still making exports of previously booked sales, but so far, we are seeing limited sales from Argentina. So far, Argentine farmers have only marketed an estimated 18% of this year’s production. It is not uncommon to see limited sales throughout the year in Argentina as farmers use soybeans as a hedge again currency fluctuations, same as in many other countries. Given the high revenue soybeans are currently generating, sales are even more limited than normal.

The harvest of the second corn crop in Brazil, the Safrinha crop, is just getting underway. So far harvest is confined to the northern regions of the country where the worst drought damage has taken place. We are not receiving yield data on the crop, but it is expected to improve as harvest advances. As harvest moves south it will get into regions where growing conditions were much more favorable. This is the primary reason we are seeing wide ranges in Brazil corn production, with numbers as low at 107 million metric tons and as high as 116 million metric tons.

Most US processors are still showing positive margins, but concerns are starting to be voiced in the livestock industry. Feeder cattle values remain elevated, and when combined with high feed costs, there are thoughts we will see lower placements in the future. The US beef inventory has been steadily building in recent months, but the combination of these factors has industry officials worried about future economics. As a result we are starting to see strength in live cattle futures to keep lots full.

When it comes to livestock, trade is also closely monitoring slaughter numbers as rates remain very high. Cattle slaughter for the week is up 23.3% from the same week a year ago. Hog slaughter is up 11.8% on the year. As mentioned, trade is watching these rates very closely to see if herds are being liquidated due to poor returns.

RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named. This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.