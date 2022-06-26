ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Hundreds turn out for new Tanglefoot SummerFest

By Kevin Carbery
myleaderpaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers were pleased with the turnout for the first-ever Tanglefoot SummerFest, held June 18 in downtown Festus and Crystal City. “There were hundreds of people (at the festival). There could have been a thousand,” said Pogolino’s co-owner Jean Scott, a member of the Historic Tanglefoot Association, which sponsored the...

www.myleaderpaper.com

myleaderpaper.com

Two artists decorate windows in the Twin Cities

Festus Main Street has been more colorful lately. Two professional freelance artists – Emily Baker of Festus and Kenzie Wolk of Ste. Genevieve –have been working independently to bring the seasons to life with window paintings at businesses all around the Twin City area. Baker, 37, said her...
FESTUS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union drag show canceled

An organization that sought to use the Union City Auditorium for a drag show has canceled the event after confusion on a vote by a city committee. Nclusion Plus, a for-profit Columbia-based entertainment, education and marketing organization, sought to use the auditorium July 15. “We’re a mobile pop-up entertainment, education...
UNION, MO
travelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 hours In Black-Owned St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Doug and Roy’s Great Adventure raises $9,500 for BackStoppers

The 11th annual Doug and Roy’s Great Adventure fundraiser held Saturday, June 18, netted $9,500 for BackStoppers of Jefferson County, said one of the organizers, Doug Reuther of Reuther Ford in Herculaneum. Reuther and Roy Evans of Just Pools in the Arnold area spearheaded the drive, which involved a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Elizabeth A. (Wallach) Kilbreath, 88, Pacific

Elizabeth A. (Wallach) Kilbreath, 88, of Pacific died June 26, 2022, at Bethesda Meadow in Ellisville. Mrs. Kilbreath was active with The Wednesday Club of Eureka, Eureka Historical Society and many other organizations. She was born April 2, 1934, in Byrnes Mill. She was preceded in death by her husband...
PACIFIC, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Ralph Edmond Harnagel, 92, Ballwin

Ralph Edmond Harnagel, 92, of Ballwin died June 23, 2022, at his home. Mr. Harnagel was born April 3, 1930, in Murphysboro, Ill., the son of the late Christina Rosina (Gaebler) and David Christian Harnagel. He is survived by his wife: Ruth Joan (Reinkensmeyer) Harnagel of Ballwin; three children: David...
BALLWIN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Ed Bradford, 84, Festus

Ed Bradford, 84, of Festus died June 24, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mr. Bradford had owned and operated Bradford Excavating and Paving. He was a Vietnam War veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Amvets Post 48. He was activated from the Missouri National Guard into the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Born April 3, 1938, in De Soto, he was the son of the late Theodore and Blanch Bradford and the stepson of the late Bernice Bradford. He was preceded in death by his wife: Thelma J. (nee Maloney) Bradford.
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

Manchester closed in Brentwood and Maplewood for 2 months

ST. LOUIS – Upcoming sewer work will close Manchester Road through Brentwood and Maplewood for two months. The eastbound lanes of Manchester Road, between Hanley and Laclede Station Road, will close before morning rush hour on Tuesday, July 5. The closure will allow the Metropolitan Sewer District to complete sewer system updates in the area. […]
MAPLEWOOD, MO
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Best Restaurants In St Charles MO | Must-Try St Charles Restaurants

Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cory J. Kincaid, 34, Sullivan

Cory J. Kincaid, 34, of Sullivan died June 24, 2022, in Sullivan. Mr. Kincaid owned and operated Kincaid Fence Co. He was born July 29, 1987, in Crystal City, the son of Robert D. “Bob” (Kathy Sampson) Kincaid of De Soto and the late Tammy Goff. In addition...
SULLIVAN, MO
FOX2now.com

Person rescued from fire in St. Peters

Firefighters responded to a house that caught fire early Tuesday morning. Sam Page discusses STL County designating $1M in …. Believers Temple Word Fellowship feeds children this …. Jones to sign new $1.2B city budget today. Wednesday’s Trending Topics. Trump-endorsed Mary Miller wins Illinois GOP House …. Darren Bailey...
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Ozarkland

ST. LOUIS – The summer travel season is upon us, and a road trip also requires a few road stops. Tim Ezell is in Villa Ridge Tuesday morning. At a place, you have to include it on your itinerary. He spoke with Ozarkland Store Manager Leslie Ring about how many flavors of fudge a customer can try.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Brother Marvin Hamann, C. Ss.R., 92, Liguori

Brother Marvin Hamann, C.Ss.R., 92, of the St. Clement Redemptorist Mission Community in Liguori died June 24, 2022, at his home. Brother Hamann served in financial positions at a variety of ministry sites throughout the Denver Province for more than four decades. He was born Jan. 9,1930, in Detroit, Mich. He enlisted in the U.S. Army out of high school and served as an infantryman in the Korean War. He spent a decade in the banking industry before being called to the religious life. He made his first profession of vows as a Redemptorist Brother on Aug. 2, 1963, and was appointed to the staff at St. Joseph’s Preparatory College in Wisconsin. He was appointed to the Ligouri Publications Post Office as a clerk and, after professing perpetual vows on Aug. 2, 1967, promoted to Postmaster. He spent time on the staff at Eucharistic Heart Provincial Residence in Chicago, Villa Redeemer in Glenview, Ill., and at St. Joseph’s again. He spent time in the financial offices at Holy Redeemer College, St. Joseph’s in Denver, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Parish in Kansas City and Immaculate Conception College in Wisconsin before being assigned to the newly built St. Clement’s Health Care Center in Ligouri, where he served until 2000. He was assigned to the financial office at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, Kan., until he became ill. He worked briefly at St. John Neumann House in St. Louis until retiring in 2007. He joined the Ligouri Mission House community, and relocated to St. Clement’s in 2015.
LIGUORI, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Junior Rowe Hastings, 87, De Soto

Junior Rowe Hastings, 87, of De Soto died June 26, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Hastings retired as a quality control engineer from the General Motors auto assembly plant in Wentzville. He was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Navy. An avid automotive enthusiast, he loved drag racing and his red Corvette. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Born Sept. 20, 1934, in Harviell, he was the son of the late Adkins Rowe Hastings and Hattie Lee (Stacy) Hastings. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years: Darlene (Murray) Hastings, who died Oct. 2, 2021.
DE SOTO, MO
constructforstl.org

Beautiful, ‘Crazy’ Brick Designs in St. Louis are Worth a Closer Look

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: For most of Tim McBride’s life, strangers have pulled over to gawk at his home. The dark red bricks, ubiquitous in St. Louis, aren’t laid straight. They look instead as if a drunken worker lost his level while building a wall for Grimm’s fairy folk or Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

