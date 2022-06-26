Hundreds turn out for new Tanglefoot SummerFest

Brother Marvin Hamann, C.Ss.R., 92, of the St. Clement Redemptorist Mission Community in Liguori died June 24, 2022, at his home. Brother Hamann served in financial positions at a variety of ministry sites throughout the Denver Province for more than four decades. He was born Jan. 9,1930, in Detroit, Mich. He enlisted in the U.S. Army out of high school and served as an infantryman in the Korean War. He spent a decade in the banking industry before being called to the religious life. He made his first profession of vows as a Redemptorist Brother on Aug. 2, 1963, and was appointed to the staff at St. Joseph’s Preparatory College in Wisconsin. He was appointed to the Ligouri Publications Post Office as a clerk and, after professing perpetual vows on Aug. 2, 1967, promoted to Postmaster. He spent time on the staff at Eucharistic Heart Provincial Residence in Chicago, Villa Redeemer in Glenview, Ill., and at St. Joseph’s again. He spent time in the financial offices at Holy Redeemer College, St. Joseph’s in Denver, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Parish in Kansas City and Immaculate Conception College in Wisconsin before being assigned to the newly built St. Clement’s Health Care Center in Ligouri, where he served until 2000. He was assigned to the financial office at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, Kan., until he became ill. He worked briefly at St. John Neumann House in St. Louis until retiring in 2007. He joined the Ligouri Mission House community, and relocated to St. Clement’s in 2015.

