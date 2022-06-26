ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI Archive: Iowans lined up for a chance to purchase Garth Brooks tickets in 1993

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — In June of 1993, Iowans lined...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Gives NBC $6 Million For ‘Field of Dreams’ TV Show

The state of Iowa is getting into the business of TV shows. The show it will help finance? One that will expand the 'Field of Dreams' cinematic universe. The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Monday that the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded public funds to several tourism-related projects. One of them is a $6 million grant to Univeral Television LLC, the production team of NBC that is going to make a television series based on the beloved movie 'Field of Dreams.' Polk City in northern Polk County will be a key site that the show will film at according to the Register.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Best City to Celebrate July 4th in Iowa?

What is up with Wallet Hub and this disrespectful list they have floating around the internet? They've put together a list of the best and worst places for the 4th of July celebrations. Are you noticing what I'm noticing on this map? There's not a single city/town in Iowa that cracked the top 100!
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Des Moines, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s river cruise season brings stops in Davenport, other Iowa towns

Iowa may not be at the top of the list of cruise ship destinations — but hundreds of people will be visiting on Mississippi River cruises this year. Steve Ahrens is the executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission in Davenport, which greets the passengers during stops. “They are all over I have so much fun interacting with them,” he says, “here they are having sort of that Mark Twain esque kind of experience plus right — and a little bit of that whole that Midwest, nice kind of hospitality that goes with it.”
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Some Iowa restaurants employ robots to solve worker shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KGAN) — Some Iowa restaurants are hiring robots to solve their worker shortage. Many restaurants have said it has been hard for service industries to restaff after shutting down during the pandemic. KGAN reports the robots hired at the Barrel House in Cedar Rapids only focus...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Garth Brooks
KCCI.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa are on the rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — Positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa have increased since the last report. There have been 4,787 positive tests in the last seven days. That's up 73 since the last report. Meanwhile, 162 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up significantly. The last report showed 17 people...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

The 90s are back in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A couple scorchers today and tomorrow with highs back in the low to mid 90s. We'll be sunny both days as well and very breezy! Rain returns Friday mainly for the southern half to third of the state. That'll keep us a tad cooler in the low to mid 80s Friday and Saturday. Sunshine returns Saturday though the weekend isn't totally dry with chances for at least isolated showers on Sunday. The 4th is looking warmer with highs in the low 90s and a chance for showers/storms. Highs stay in the 90s with hit/miss rain chances through the middle of the week!
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds announces legal actions regarding abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday two legal actions following theU.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Reynolds said she will urge the Iowa Supreme...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

QC teenager to make her Broadway debut Monday

Davenport’s Emily Winn will make her Broadway debut on Monday night, and she hasn’t even started sophomore year of high school. Winn, who finished her freshman year Davenport Central this year, won the coveted the Triple Threat Competition during the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards. She will represent the state of Iowa at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards) in New York City at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre on Monday night, June 27, in a show beginning 6:30 p.m. CST.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcci#Iowa State Fair#Kcci Archive#Iowans
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Five bicycle trail projects get funding boost from State of Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Five bicycle trail projects in Siouxland are getting a boost from the State of Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced$16.5 million in grant fundingfor the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds speaks on abortion at stop in Belmond

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI caught up with Gov. Kim Reynolds Wednesday in Belmond. Watch the video above to hear Reynolds' first public comments since the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. Reynolds said she has no plans to call a special legislative session. She is asking...
BELMOND, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
KCCI.com

Iowa native running to raise money for veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matthew Johnson is a former Knoxville Raceway driver, a veteran and an IronMan competitor. He's an exceptional athlete but more so an exceptional person. On July 2, Knoxville Raceway will be hosting their usual races, but Johnson is making it special. He is running from...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

IWD experiences website outage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's unemployment website was reportedly down since Sunday. Officials with Iowa Workforce Development said the outage will disrupt weekly unemployment claims and job search processes, but IWD said that this will not impact unemployment benefit payments. “This unfortunate outage is a problem that our vendor...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

'Train has the right of way': A look at train accidents in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — After Monday'sfatal Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, KCCI looked into the number of accidents at railroad crossings in Iowa. A motorist is supposed to yield at the train tracks. Train has the right of way." In Iowa, there are 4,150 railroad crossings. Of that number,...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy