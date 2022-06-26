KCCI Archive: Iowans lined up for a chance to purchase Garth Brooks tickets in 1993

Davenport’s Emily Winn will make her Broadway debut on Monday night, and she hasn’t even started sophomore year of high school. Winn, who finished her freshman year Davenport Central this year, won the coveted the Triple Threat Competition during the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards. She will represent the state of Iowa at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards) in New York City at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre on Monday night, June 27, in a show beginning 6:30 p.m. CST.
