The Knoxville Diamond Squads pulled a clean sweep from Albia on Monday night with the 4A #12 softball squad winning 6-3 and the baseball squad sweeping Albia in a double header 14-6 and 5-0. The softball Panthers were able to get up early 1-0, but the Lady Dees scored three in the 3rd to make it a 3-1 game. Knoxville started clawing back in the 5th and eventually had a 6-3 lead which would prove to be the final. Knoxville outhit Albia 11-5 with Ashlyn Finarty getting three of those hits. Brittany Bacon hit another home run and drove in two, while Hannah Dunkin also drove in two runs as well. Ciara Heffron got the win in relief going three innings of one hit ball while striking out five. Meanwhile on the baseball diamond, the Panthers swept the Blue Demons with Beau Leisure throwing his second no-hitter in a week in game two striking out nine. Knoxville went home run derby in game one with Koby Higginbotham crushing two and Niko Lacona blasting another. Knoxville moves to 17-10 on the season and 10-3 in the South Central Conference and is in 2nd place. Knoxville baseball hosts Grinnell tonight while softball will host PCM on Panther Drive. The softball contest can be heard live on 95.3 KNIA at 6:45.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO