SARS Fast Facts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday recommended mask wearing and other health measures to prevent the spread of monkeypox, a disease that is now being reported globally. Monkeypox began spreading in March. It has an incubation period of between seven to 14 days. Symptoms of monkeypox...
The head of the World Health Organisation privately believes the Covid pandemic started following a leak from a Chinese laboratory, a senior Government source claims. While publicly the group maintains that ‘all hypotheses remain on the table’ about the origins of Covid, the source said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), had recently confided to a senior European politician that the most likely explanation was a catastrophic accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, where infections first spread during late 2019.
"Stealth Omicron" has been dethroned—twice now. The subvariant, nicknamed for its ability to evade detection on PCR tests, was dominant in the U.S. until last month, when it...
A new strain of Omicron is threatening a new wave of Covid infections as hospitals and healthcare supplies buckle under the weight of rampant flu and other respiratory diseases. The Omicron BA.5 sub-variant, which was identified in April by South African labs, is rapidly overtaking the BA.2 variant, which caused...
CHINA warned the US that it won't hesitate to start a war over Taiwan as it vowed to "crush" the breakaway island. Fears have been looming that Beijing may be emboldened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and could seize the opportunity to strike Taiwan. US President Joe Biden has vowed...
The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Flu and pain medicine is flying off the shelves as Australia battles its worst recorded 'superflu' outbreak after two years of the Covid pandemic made the illness almost non-existent. Australia has recorded almost 50,000 flu cases between May 23 and June 5, breaking previous records, with cases up almost 300...
F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
Gas prices are an ongoing source of concern, frustration, and debate in the U.S., after topping $5 per gallon for the first time in the past week. But it's hardly the only country facing a fuel crisis.
COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
A BRIT struck down with deadly Monkeypox has told how "farcical" UK experts responsible for tracing the disease never bothered to get in contact with him - until he went on TV. James McFadzean, 35, was left feeling "rough" after contracting the virus on May 25 following a trip to...
May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
PARENTS have been urged to check their children's medical records after health chiefs detected polio in the UK. It's the first time the illness has been found in the country since 1984. Health bosses have said Brits should check their children's jabs are up to date after picking up signs...
Around 15,000 millionaires are expected to leave Russia this year—and the United Arab Emirates is set to see a big influx of wealth, according to a new analysis. London-based...
J.M. Smucker Company has now recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. The list of recalled products includes peanut butter cup ice cream, protein power snacks, peanut butter cups, chicken salad, and Walmart-branded fudge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled...
