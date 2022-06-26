ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Roe v. Wade: Canada can respond to U.S. bans by improving access to abortion care here

By Martha Paynter, PhD, School of Nursing, Dalhousie University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQTRl_0gMXFeCx00
Abortion-rights activists draw on the sidewalk in Washington on June 24 following U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ending constitutional protection for abortion. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

As an abortion care provider in Canada, I feel deep solidarity with colleagues south of the border and terror for their patients after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that the U.S. Constitution afforded protection to the right to abortion. Individual states now may ban abortion outright — and several already have .

Abortion care affirms the dignity and autonomy of patients and translates into not only physical and mental health but also opportunity for education, employment, safety from violence, and parenting wanted children .

Providers and policymakers in Canada can and must respond to U.S. abortion bans by expanding access to care here.

Abortion law in Canada

In Canada, abortion is completely decriminalized . Abortion is health care and is no more governed by criminal law than knee surgery or intravenous antibiotics. There are no legal limits on gestational age, or mandatory waiting periods or requirements that youth seek parental consent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnmeC_0gMXFeCx00
Abortion-rights protesters regroup and demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Abortion in Canada is publicly funded like most physician- or hospital-provided services, with a few exceptions. And since 2017, all primary care providers, including family physicians and nurse practitioners, have been authorized (except in Québec) to prescribe mifepristone for medication abortion , which is drug-induced rather than surgical.

Because there is no abortion law in Canada, there is no law for conservative politicians to demand be reformed to limit access. There is no law that providers of care must tiptoe in between to avoid prosecution.

Access to abortion care

In the past seven years, logistical access to abortion in Canada has improved significantly:

Even COVID-19 protections resulted in care expansion : as providers became more familiar with telemedicine, many felt comfortable moving to “no touch” or “low touch” medication abortion prescribing, without requiring blood work or ultrasound.

Because pandemic inter-provincial travel restrictions limited the ability to refer patients elsewhere if they were past local gestational age caps, hospitals in several provinces made the necessary infrastructural and training adjustments to extend the gestational ages to which they would provide care.

Inequalities remain

But serious limits on abortion access in Canada remain. This is a huge country, and people living in rural, remote and underserved areas face enormous travel burdens to access care.

These burdens are greatest for people facing poverty, intimate partner violence and racism from the health-care system . And access challenges may be greater if we suddenly see an influx of demand for care from U.S. patients .

Because health care is administered at the provincial/territorial level, access and medical practices among the provinces/territories vary widely, and unjustly. This is the case for all kinds of health care, not just abortion — but abortion is basic and common care, not neurosurgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AtX7h_0gMXFeCx00
Abortion care affirms the dignity and autonomy of patients and translates into not only physical and mental health but also opportunity for education, employment, safety from violence and parenting wanted children. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Consider how there are 49 (surgical) abortion sites in Québec — by far the highest number of access points — but Québec has the lowest rate of uptake of medication abortion because of rigid requirements about prescribing authority. Meanwhile, although there is only one surgical abortion site in P.E.I., more than half of abortions on Island are through medication .

In Newfoundland , 95 per cent of (publicly funded) surgical abortion takes place at the freestanding family practice clinic, Athena. Yet New Brunswick has kept a perverse piece of legislation on the books for decades, 84-20 Schedule 2 a.1 of the Medical Services Payment Act, denying public insurance for surgical abortion outside of a hospital building.

One in three people in Canada with a uterus will have an abortion in their lifetime. The arrangements for care should not be so convoluted and unequal.

Action to ensure access

There will undoubtedly be escalating rhetoric from anti-choice politicians in the wake of the fall of Roe. Now is the time to leap forward in terms of access. Health-care providers, policymakers, activists and everyone in Canada can channel our horror into meaningful and specific actions to enthusiastically expand abortion services.

  1. We need to ensure all medical and nursing schools include robust abortion components in their curricula to increase provider knowledge, competence and confidence with abortion care and reduce geographic disparities.

  2. Nurse practitioners and midwives should be authorized not only to prescribe medication abortion but to perform aspiration (surgical) abortion. Québec must get on board with welcoming primary care providers as medication abortion prescribers.

  3. We should nurture abortion provider networks for mentorship and support, to improve confident uptake of no-touch mifepristone prescribing and availability of abortion in rural, remote and underserved communities.

  4. We must have universal coverage for contraception for everyone, and explore offering contraception and mifepristone over the counter, as we do with Plan B.

  5. We must make sure every person understands how abortion care works here, normalize it as a health service, and resist any attempt to bind it up in a law that could someday be altered or taken away.

Poverty, stigma, racism and gender violence are barriers to abortion in Canada. If we are worried about threats to access, these are what we need to fight.

Dr. Martha Paynter receives research funding from CIHR. She is the volunteer chair of Wellness Within: An Organization for Health and Justice.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Justice Thomas hints gay rights and contraception at risk after conservative majority overturns Roe v. Wade

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was written by Justice Samuel Alito, a concurring opinion in favor of the conservative majority by Justice Clarence Thomas raises fears that rulings protecting contraception and same-sex marriage could be overruled as well in the near term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#U S Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#The U S Constitution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Boston

Massachusetts Catholic leaders respond to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Boston’s Cardinal-Archbishop called the ruling "deeply significant and encouraging." Catholic leaders across Massachusetts spoke out in support of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion legal at a federal level. The Cardinal-Archbishop of Boston Seán Patrick O’Malley released...
BOSTON, MA
Elite Daily

These States Would Be Abortion Havens If Roe Falls

It's a scary time for Americans with a uterus. As the Supreme Court weighs a likely overturn on Roe v. Wade, states like Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri continue to crank out some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws. But while some anti-choice legislators are working hard to chip away at reproductive rights, others are working even harder to protect them. These 16 states' laws protect abortion, in case worse comes to worse, which is unfortunately looking extremely likely.
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy