Logan County helicopter crash victims honored at memorial service

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Victims of the tragic Logan County helicopter crash were honored and remembered at a memorial service on Saturday.

The service was a part of Logan’s Freedom Festival , which honored veterans and the pilot, three passengers and two pilot-rated passengers who died in the crash on June 22.

Several locals tell 13 News that coming together and honoring those victims meant so much to the people of Logan County.











Photos courtesy 13 News Reporter Amanda Barber

Logan City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher says that everyone should live every single day like it’s your last and love each other will all your heart.

