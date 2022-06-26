ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

This week at the Harbor Theater

By Jeniffer Cooley
boothbayregister.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow serving homemade ice cream from Boothbay Harbor's Ice Cream Factory! Enjoy a summertime treat of local ice cream while you watch a movie. Currently serving five favorite flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Blueberry, Peanut Butter, and Blue Moon (cotton candy flavor). Let us know your favorite flavor for future orders!....

www.boothbayregister.com

boothbayregister.com

Windjammer Days, part 2

There is an old saying, “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.” It seems that is a statement I may have heard from my grandmother of Irish ancestors when referring to the “Lightning Glider” sled I had versus the “Lightning Glider” sled I desired! I was a sledding maniac as a kid. Problem was, I crashed a lot. My grandmother recommended restraint, but I preferred something sleeker and faster. I settled for the bird in hand, despite design flaws and patchwork repairs. And, multiple hidden ice patches and formidable tree obstacles along the way.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Book signing in Boothbay Harbor

Tom Cotter, author and host of the Barn Find Hunter series on Youtube, will sign his new book, “Secrets of the Barn Find Hunter, The Art of Finding Lost Collector Cars,” on the front porch of his house in Boothbay Harbor on Monday, July 4. Cotter, a noted...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

BRAF July show: ‘A Visual Tribute to Mother Nature’

Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s newly-installed Members’ Show seems to have brought forth a common, underlying theme, brimming with artwork that celebrates flowers, wildlife, ocean, rocks, sky and all the elements of life that surround coastal Maine. Our creators are among 90 local and regional artists who work in a pleasing variety of mediums, styles and themes.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Windjammers for Wee Mateys

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library held its annual Windjammers for Wee Mateys June 28. The event provided games and activities for children gathered in Boothbay Harbor for the week-long celebration. BHML Executive Director Joanna Breen said the event was a hit with a steady stream of kids and families. “I brought...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

MAINE FAVORITE JUD CASWELL TO PERFORM AT OPI SUMMER MUSIC SERIES WEDNESDAY

Musician, songwriter and recording engineer, Jud Caswell will perform this Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 as part of Ocean Point Inn’s Summer Music Series. Jud is a master multi-instrumentalist, plating guitar, banjo, cittern, whistles and Irish drums. His interpretations of songs from modern acoustic to traditional folk and Irish are done with precession and care, but his songwriting is what puts him in a category all hiss own! (Ticketstripe)
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Fourth annual crab cake cook-off

Boothbay Harbor Inn hosted the fourth annual crab cake cook-off, Windjammer Days’ first weekday event June 27. Facing off in the kitchen were Amy Crooks of Kaler’s Restaurant, People’s Choice 2021 winner Rick Koplau of Newagen Seaside Inn pub, 2021 winner Kelly Farrin of Carriage House and Delray Bennett of Mine Oyster. Judges were Maine House District 89 Rep. Holly Stover, Channel 6’s Amanda Hill and author, entrepreneur and two-time Claw Down winner Dana Moos.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Tammy L. Chubbuck

Tammy Lynn Chubbuck, 57, died June 27, 2022 at her home in Edgecomb surrounded by her loving family. Tammy was born Sept. 15, 1964 in Boothbay Harbor to Francis Arsenault and Ozelie (Peters) Arsenault. Tammy grew up in Boothbay Harbor and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the class of 1982.
EDGECOMB, ME
Z107.3

Check Out Our 2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Photos

After being cancelled in 2020, and 2021, people came out in force for the annual Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, in Dover-Foxcroft, this past Saturday. Thousands braved some intense heat, to eat food, listen to live music, check out crafts, play games, and have a perfect summer day in Maine. Congrats...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Deck Bar & Grill – OPEN – 11:30AM-8:00PM - DAILY!

Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club

Summer sure is here, at last! These long days, warm temperatures and flowers are a welcome change. But, most importantly summer is time for Change Over Dinner, especially to president Jeff Long. Change Over Dinner is this Thursday at the clubhouse. It is the annual Rotary Gala welcoming in our new president, the lucky Bruce Harris, while thanking Jeff Long for steering us through this year with humor and patience. One of the big highlights of the night will be the much anticipated return of the “Rotations,” led by Thom and Monica Churchill. This, on its own, is worth the price of admission. The Rotary Foundation was started in 1905. Part of what keeps it vital and flexible is the yearly change of officers. And, the fun we all have at this annual event.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

News and Notes from the Community Center

The Question of the day is: Have you bought your raffle tickets? The winner will get 10 lobsters—just in time for that 4th of July party. Tickets are $10 each or you may purchase three for $20. All proceeds will go to the Community Center. If you are visiting from away and you win, we will ship them to you at no charge. Tickets are available at the Farmer's Market or from our volunteers, and of course, at the Center until July 1 when the drawing will take place.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

Do We Have Gay Bars in Maine?

We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.
94.9 HOM

These Street Names in Maine Are Straight Up Spooky

Driving around daily, we see many unique street names. Some are historical, some funny, and others sound like they came out of a horror movie. Maine is no exception, there are plenty of streets and some of them sound like they would be a part of the next Stephen King novel. Now I feel that many streets are named after something or someone important, however, with these streets, I am honestly not too sure.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Helene Barnes

Helene Barnes, Jan. 9, 1931- Feb. 1, 2022, Stanford California, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Boston where she had been living since Oct. 2021. She and her husband, Arthur Barnes having been coming to Boothbay for the past 60 years, spending their summers in their cottage on Juniper Point. A prolific writer, Helene was the consummate “storyteller” entertaining her family and the public with zany stories of her life—all of them humorous, and all of them true! She spent many years writing the weekly newsletter for the Juniper Point Village Improvement Society and even had one of her stories published in Down East magazine. She was an excellent cook, an expert bridge player, a loyal friend and had a gift for making people feel welcome and appreciated.
BOOTHBAY, ME
102.9 WBLM

Forget Universal, Play With Dinosaurs This Summer in Maine

Yes, Universal is home to "Jurassic Park," where you can relax on a water ride and see dinosaurs, get turned upside down on the Velocicoaster, and even come face to face with Blue (velociraptor). Did you know you do not have to travel that far to see some dinosaurs? You can actually see and hear some cool dinosaurs in Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
wabi.tv

Cat lost in Maine reunited with family in Texas

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An incredible discovery in Hermon lead to an even better reunion down in Texas. It might be a bit cliché to use the word “miracle,” but it’s hard to find a word to better articulate the series of events that lead a family from Texas to be reunited with their beloved pet some 2,000 miles away.
94.3 WCYY

Can Someone Explain Why I Saw This All Over Long Island Maine?

I thought it was one car being a rebel, but it's on many cars on Long Island. First, let's break down Long Island. I don't know if I'd ever been to Long Island before, but there's a bakehouse that sounded delicious. Byers & Sons (LO Bakehouse) is open every day until Labor Day weekend. It was hot outside, and the only way to get there is a 45-minute Casco Bay Ferry ride (or your own boat). I took the ferry. They have yummy food and drinks and of course, baked goods!
LONG ISLAND, ME

