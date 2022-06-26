This week at the Harbor Theater

Summer sure is here, at last! These long days, warm temperatures and flowers are a welcome change. But, most importantly summer is time for Change Over Dinner, especially to president Jeff Long. Change Over Dinner is this Thursday at the clubhouse. It is the annual Rotary Gala welcoming in our new president, the lucky Bruce Harris, while thanking Jeff Long for steering us through this year with humor and patience. One of the big highlights of the night will be the much anticipated return of the “Rotations,” led by Thom and Monica Churchill. This, on its own, is worth the price of admission. The Rotary Foundation was started in 1905. Part of what keeps it vital and flexible is the yearly change of officers. And, the fun we all have at this annual event.

