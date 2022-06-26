Cedar Rapids police investigating Saturday night shooting incident

A Waterloo teen already awaiting trial for two separate instances of being in possession of a gun has been arrested after a gun was found in his satchel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 17 year old Robmarciono Robinson was charged on Thursday with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He has been charged as an adult and his bond has been set at $50,000. The Violent Crime Apprehension Team spotted a person with warrants just before 5pm Thursday. Robinson was standing near this person at the time and when he saw the officers he dropped his satchel and walked away. A 9mm Taurus Millennium handgun was found inside. Robinson was previously arrested on April 25th after digital evidence allegedly showed he possessed a 9mm Glock and in February he was found with a gun in his lap inside a parked car.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO