Cedar Rapids police investigating Saturday night shooting incident

A driver was killed in a rollover crash early Monday in Dubuque County. Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputies and Holy Cross EMS responded at about 4:50 a.m. today to the crash site on Holy Cross Road. A release states that deputies located a single-vehicle crash with the sole occupant deceased. An investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on Holy Cross Road when it entered the east ditch, struck a driveway entrance and became airborne. The vehicle rolled, causing fatal injuries to the driver. The name of the driver will be released later, pending notification of family members.
