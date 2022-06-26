ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahead Of Monday's Exclusive Benzinga Interview, Here's Why Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Will 'Outlive Us All'

By Bibhu Pattnaik
 3 days ago
MicroStrategy Inc MSTR CEO and Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Michael Saylor remains optimistic about the future of BTC, even in the midst of a major cryptocurrency market crash in 2022.

He recently reaffirmed his confidence in the apex crypto, saying, "We're in here for the long term. Bitcoin is going to outlive all of us."

In an exclusive upcoming interview with Benzinga, Saylor will be talking about Bitcoin, the overall crypto market and much more. He'll be interviewed on Monday, June 27 at 10 a.m. EST, on Benzinga Live by hosts Chris Katje and Mitch Hotch.

Saylor compares the current crypto market scenario with the early days of the oil and car industries. He told CNN that more than 100 years ago, there were many oil and car companies launching their ventures, but most failed.

MicroStrategy, which holds over 129,000 Bitcoin, has seen a paper loss of over $1 billion with the present Bitcoin plunge. But Saylor remains affirmative about the coin and said, "we are witnessing the birth of a new industry."

"We're in here for the long haul. It's incorruptible, indestructible, programmable, it lasts forever," he said.

Saylor has been a vocal proponent of the crypto coin and its potential. Earlier, he mentioned that compliant custodial businesses that provide access to Bitcoin would likely earn the most from crypto in the next decade.

He has also said that MicroStrategy could put its Bitcoin into some form of partnership with a big tech company or bank. "You could think of that as putting a lien on it," Saylor said.

MicroStrategy's total investment in Bitcoin exceeds $4 billion, having consolidated 129,219 Bitcoin at an average price of $30,700.

Photo: Created with an image from michael.com

