I've Used This $7 Rose-Scented Salve to Fend Off Chapped Lips for 10 Years

By Megan Falk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how many years it's been, it's so easy to recall your first-time experiences. Your first kiss, your first time driving solo, and your first sip of alcohol. These "firsts" are often major, life-changing moments, but sometimes, they're seemingly mundane, like my very first trip to Sephora at 14 years...

SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
PopSugar

What Salicylic Acid Can Do For Your Scalp

Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid most commonly used to unclog pores. Salicylic acid can also be beneficial when used on the scalp. We spoke with a board-certified dermatologist to break down what you need to know and suggest products. You may already know of salicylic acid's skin-saving powers: the...
marthastewart.com

The Best Occlusives—Including Vaseline and Aquaphor—to Use for Slugging

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While it's been around since pre-social media days, slugging has gone viral in the beauty world during the last year—and it hasn't let up for good reason. If you aren't sure if this technique is actually for you, consider its benefits. "The whole idea with slugging is to create a thin film with occlusive agents like ointments, oils, and balms to reinforce the skin's moisture barrier and prevent trans-epidermal water loss," says Adeline Kikam, DO, MSc, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Brown Skin Derm. This will help boost your skin's moisture levels and ward off conditions like eczema and dryness. Always make sure you have freshly washed skin when applying occlusives (ingredients that act as protectives to seal the skin and lock in hydration) to slug. This way, you will avoid trapping dirt and excess oil that can cause or worsen breakouts, says Dr. Kikam.
In Style

Fans Say This Moisturizing, Brightening Sunscreen Makes Their Skin "Supple" — and I'm Obsessed

These days, there are only a few indicators we're not living in The Good Place's Bad Place. I cling to evidence of people doing right by the world, grassroots organizations making inroads, and, in the beauty industry, the surge of products that consciously avoid hormone-disrupting ingredients like parabens, phthalates, and some sunscreen filters. Change can happen, if enough people demand it — and the end result is something glorious, like Josie Maran's Get Even Sun Milk SPF 33.
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to a Powerful Anti-Aging Regimen at 72 Is This Restoring Moisturizer — Now $18 Thanks To Amazon's Early Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 72 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in...
Elle

The 17 Best Face Washes For Every Skin Type and Concern

Whether you have a 20-step routine or are a skincare minimalist, step one is consistently investing in a fantastic cleanser. Throughout the day, your skin soaks everything up–including your makeup, SPF, and pollution that can infiltrate your pores, wreaking havoc and causing breakouts. That's why it's essential to have a cleanser that suits your skin type and concerns, to wash away all that grime at the end of the day.
shefinds

These Are The Essential Skincare Products Beauty Experts Say Every Woman Over 40 Needs In Her Routine

With so many anti-aging skincare products on the market, choosing the best ones can feel like a daunting task. As you browse everything from cleansers to exfoliants to toners, you may be wondering what your mature skin really needs. As it turns out, sometimes it’s important to go back to the basics and start with the essentials. To help you figure out exactly what the essentials entail, we brought in some expert advice!
Well+Good

This 2-in-1 Serum and Sunscreen Is Already Saving (And Brightening) My Skin—And It Works on Every Skin Tone

I'm that person who preaches the needs of wearing sunscreen every. single. day, rain or shine. But even I can admit that when it comes to my face—the most important part of the body, you might argue, to protect from the sun in terms of preserving your aesthetic and promoting safety—I tend to hesitate before applying any type of SPF. What if this product clogs my pores? What if it gives a weird cast on my skin? What if it smells, and I can't stop thinking about it? What if I mess up and forget what step it is in the skin-care progress, was it all for nothing? I've rotated through product after product with my concerns in mind, trying to figure out which would protect me (particularly more than, say, just a quick spray with an aerosol SPF), while also not wreaking havoc on my skin.
Shape Magazine

TikTokers Are Using Vaseline to Curl Their Eyelashes, But That May Cause Skin Issues

TikTok True or False is the answer to your burning questions about the health, beauty, and fitness fads taking over your social feeds. Each story breaks down a buzzy wellness trend with the help of experts and scientific research to uncover the truth and safety behind the viral "advice" you see online. You'll never have to wonder what's actually legit — or what to skip — again.
WebMD

Tips for Wearing a CPAP Mask

Over the last several years after my sleep apnea diagnosis, I’ve learned a lot about the condition. One of the main problems people face is dealing with their CPAP masks. Here are several tips that will help you wear your mask and come to better terms with your condition.
SheKnows

The Skincare Mistakes You're Making Right Now, According to Dermatologists

Click here to read the full article. There was probably a time when your skincare routine was allowed to consist of scrubbing your face with bar soap and a warm washcloth, then calling it a night. But as your skin ages and you become more strategic about longevity, new words like “acids” and “retinoids” come out to play — and suddenly you’ve got a vanity full of pots, bottles, and goo galore. It works out though, because our culture is kind of obsessed with skincare and wellness right now, and new products are being innovated every day. You can’t scroll...
purewow.com

I’m a Beauty Editor & I’ve Tried A Million Lipsticks—This Is My Favorite Right Now

Over the near-decade that I’ve been a beauty editor, I have tested too many lipsticks to count. Most are middling at best—chalky, sticky, drying—so whenever I come across one that passes my wear test—which basically boils down to “does it look and feel good after a couple of hours of sipping and snacking”—I feel a civic duty to share it with people.
Family Proof

The Best Concealer for Mature Skin in 2022

Need a concealer that hides all your blemishes and leaves your skin glowing? Finding the right product can take some time, but you’ll know when you’ve landed on the right one. No longer do you need to multitask skimming through channels and searching online. We’ve done the dirty work for you and combed through different concealers across brands and price points to compile a list of the best concealers for mature skin.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Mineral Sunscreens Will Help Keep Your Skin Safe This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The importance of being mindful about your exposure to the sun cannot be overstated, considering that five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma. That statistic feels even more troubling when you stop to consider that it only takes a few minutes for skin to burn; experts say it takes less than 15 minutes to sustain a sunburn. The good news is that there are a plethora of ways to enjoy the...
Healthline

The Ultimate Pared-Down Skin Care Routine with Only 3 Products

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The skin is your body’s largest and most visible organ. No wonder so many people prioritize skin care. But what if...
SheKnows

Hoka One One Dupes Are Only $20 at Walmart for a Limited Time

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to comfy running shoes, it’s true that Hoka One Ones are the gold standard, with podiatrists and celebrities like Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katie Holmes alike all sporting them over the years. But with a premium price tag of $125 and up (and some styles as high as $200), it’s understandable if you’re on the hunt for supportive sneakers that won’t break the bank. Enter the Avia Women’s...
SHOPPING
Allure

The 17 Best Allantoin Products Anyone With Irritated, Stressed Skin Should Incorporate Into Their Skin-Care Routine

Soothed, radiant skin. If that's something you're constantly searching for, allantoin skin-care products should be on your radar. According to cosmetic chemist Ginger King, who previously lent her expertise to Allure, allantoin is an ultra-calming ingredient known for its ability to deeply hydrate skin, guard the skin against inflammation, and even heal minor wounds. Much like other popular soothers like cica, madecassoside, and aloe, the star ingredient is completely gentle enough to use on sensitive skin.
