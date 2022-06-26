ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis 00:37

MINNEAPOLIS -- A busy Saturday night in Minneapolis turned dangerous.

Police say shots were fired in a crowd of people just after 11 p.m. near the Stone Arch Bridge, on the intersection of 2nd Street and 6th Avenue. Police say it was not an organized event.

"Our preliminary information indicates that, like many groups do on a Saturday night, they gathered together to interact with one another and enjoy a summer evening," said Minneapolis Police Department Public Information Officer Garrett Parten. "There are many gatherings that occurred [Saturday night] that were of no issue."

Four people were injured, with one -- a 34-year-old man -- suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. A 17-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man all suffered wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.

WCCO talked with people walking in the area on Sunday.

"It's really tragic of course. Gun violence is a huge problem, especially in the United States. I think we're all really well aware of that," said Minneapolis resident Jessica Arend.

A witness WCCO spoke with said people have been gathering in this area since weather got warm. Last night was the first time they heard gunshots, which sounded like 30-40 rounds.

"I love living in Minneapolis. I don't want to move out of Minneapolis. It's sad that it doesn't feel safe for many people," said Arend. "But it's a complex issue and I think that policing is not a straightforward solution, and I hear a lot of people say that it is."

No arrests have been made. The case is currently under investigation.

"Clearly, we are having an issue with gun violence in Minneapolis," said Parten. "Anybody that was in that crowd who somebody committing a crime by shooting a gun, we're asking that they please contact Crime Stoppers and let us know. They can do that anonymously."

Tips can be submitted anonymously online , and by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

