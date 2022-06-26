Rays play the Pirates after Arozarena’s 4-hit game

Suwinski hits 2-run HR in bottom of 9th, Pirates beat Dbacks Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Randy Arozarena’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has gone 24-15 at home and 39-32 overall. The Rays have gone 10-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 29-42 record overall and a 12-22 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 18-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ji-Man Choi has 12 doubles and six home runs for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 8-for-27 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has eight doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Pirates. Bligh Madris is 8-for-21 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

