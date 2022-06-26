ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

College Football World Very Scared By Bryce Young News

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The college football world should be very, very afraid of what Bryce Young admitted this week. The Alabama Crimson Tide star...

thespun.com

Comments / 109

American worker
3d ago

Bryce Young was a rookie!! And I can't remember on college football when a rookie came on board to one of their universities who won the Heisman Trophy in the championship in the same year?? Nobody's Perfect!!!!!!

Reply(8)
14
MB
2d ago

I have had the same season ticket seats in Sanford Stadium since 1979. Graduated UGA in 1975. I assure you that I have never been a fair weather fan. I have also never seen a fan base so full of excuses as Bama. UGA also had injuries to some key players, but over came them.

Reply(4)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Lands In-State Five-Star

The Crimson Tide is on a roll at the end of June. Tony Mitchell, five-star cornerback out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, announced his commitment to Alabama Sunday night just days after placing the Tide in his top-four schools. Mitchell is the No. 2 ranked player in the state...
ALABASTER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
wbrc.com

Joe Lewis Etheridge of Etheridge Brothers Barbershop passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longstanding community member and business owner Mr. Joe Lewis Etheridge died Tuesday according to a Facebook post from his friends and family. “Today, Mr. Joe Lewis Etheridge from the Etheridge Brothers at our East Lake location passed away. June 4, 2022 marked his 61st year as a barber. His consistent worth ethics and his ability to be at work everyday before 4am paved a way for a successful career as a barber. He also treated each customer as if they were the only one and each tip like it was a million dollars. His amazing advice was priceless. He will be missed.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
wvasfm.org

Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online

Police make an arrest after a student from a West Alabama community college is accused of threatening to shoot black people. The threat was made in a video. Tuscaloosa Police confirm charging someone within hours of being notified. A Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman tells me they were notified by the public...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

A Columbus family loses their home in a devastating fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus family loses their home in a devastating fire. Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes said the fire started around 2a.m. on June 25th at 317 23rd Street North. Firefighters were able to get control the blaze. One man is being treated for burns on...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football Playoff
CBS 42

17-year-old killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was killed in a car crash outside Childersburg Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 17-year-old was killed when their Dodge Ram left the roadway and hit a tree around 10:42 p.m. The crash occurred on Coleman Bridge Road, two miles east of Childersburg. The […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
557K+
Followers
66K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy