Four wounded, including 8-year-old boy, when gunman on dirt bike shoots up Brooklyn BBQ

Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were wounded when a gunman on a dirt bike opened fire on a group enjoying a Brooklyn cookout, police said Sunday.

The small barbecue was underway on Quincy St. near Stuyvesant Ave., outside NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when two men on a dirt bike rolled up about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

One of the men pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds into the crowd before speeding off.

The boy suffered a graze wound to his left leg. A 36-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were all shot in the legs.

Medics took all four victims to Kings County Hospital, where they were expected to recover. Cops were trying to determine if any of the victims were his intended target.

The violence in Bedford-Stuyvesant continued 45 minutes later when a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Ralph Ave. near Chauncey St., about a mile from the cookout.

When police arrived, the victim, who was hit four times in the chest, was unconscious. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

It’s not believed that the two shootings are related, a police source said.

There have been no arrests in either shooting.