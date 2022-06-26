Multiple shootings in Brooklyn leave five people, including a child, hospitalized

Two shootings in Brooklyn late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left five people, including a child, hospitalized.

Police tell News 12 at around 11:30 p.m. four people were shot during a cookout in a courtyard on Quincy Street.

Police say between one and two suspects shot into the courtyard while riding on dirt bikes. Four people were hit including an 8-year-old boy who was grazed in the leg by a bullet. A 36-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were also shot in the leg. All four victims were taken to Kings County Hospital and are in stable condition.

Officials recovered the gun at the scene but say the motive of the shooting is still being investigated.

The suspects on the dirt bikes are still at large.

On Warren Street, police say an 18-year-old man was also shot in the leg early this morning. The suspect drove off in a dark colored sedan.

The victim was taken to Methodist hospital and is also in stable condition.

The investigation into both shootings remain ongoing.