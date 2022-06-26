The Outdoors Page: Historic beacons shine throughout the Great Lakes

The Great Lakes were formally connected with ports and shipping markets around the world in 1959 when the St. Lawrence Seaway was opened, creating an inland waterway that stretched more than 2,300 miles from Minnesota's harbors on Lake Superior to the Atlantic Ocean.

But travel and commerce by ship and sailing vessels on the Great Lakes were common well before the completion of that series of locks near Montreal, and those at Sault Ste. Marie, and the Welland Canal that came much earlier. French trappers had first navigated the Great Lakes waters in the early 1600s.

With its 11,000 miles of coastline, and an array of reefs, shoals, rocky shallows, islands, and irregular shorelines, navigation on the Great Lakes came with considerable risks. Since those early days of fur trading, there have been an estimated 6,000 shipwrecks on the five lakes and their connecting waterways, with some 30,000 mariners lost at sea.

But that toll would be much, much higher if not for the more than 200 sentries that have been standing guard around the Great Lakes — the lighthouses that have used their beacons and fog horns to warn of the dangers. Many were born out of tragedy, such as the Split Rock Lighthouse on Lake Superior.

After a storm in November of 1905 damaged more than 20 ships that were seeking shelter in the harbor at Duluth and took many lives in the process, the federal government approved funding to build a lighthouse with a fog signal at the narrow entrance to the harbor. Split Rock Lighthouse was completed in 1910 and today, like many Great Lakes lighthouses, it is a historic landmark and maintained by the Minnesota Historical Society.

Over many years as their service switched from on-site lighthouse keepers filling whale oil lamps to automated electric systems, with many of the lighthouses then considered surplus government property with ongoing maintenance issues, numerous Great Lakes lighthouses needed the stewardship of such organizations.

The Marblehead Lighthouse Historical Society saved that iconic structure from being demolished and replaced by a simple light atop a metal pole. Marblehead is the oldest Great Lakes lighthouse in continuous operation, warning mariners of the rocky shoreline by sending its beacon of safety across Lake Erie since 1822.

Washington D.C. resident Sheila Consaul purchased the Fairport Harbor West Lighthouse east of Cleveland more than a decade ago and has been refurbishing the 1925 structure with the goal of making it a summer home. As she works on the floors, windows, and kitchen, the navigation light atop the building remains active, turning on at dusk and shining until dawn. As is the case at Marblehead, the Fairport Harbor Light is maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Lake Superior has the most lighthouses on the Great Lakes with 78, while the state of Michigan is host to the most lighthouses in the U.S. with more than 115.

The first functioning light on the Great Lakes was not a separate structure, but instead, a beacon placed atop the British Fort Niagara on Lake Ontario in 1781. When the Mississauga Point Lighthouse was built just across the Niagara River in 1804, the Fort Niagara Light went dark.

Numerous Great Lakes lighthouses are open to the public for tours, including Michigan's Little Sable Point Lighthouse, Ludington North Breakwater Light, Mission Point Lighthouse, and Point Betsie Lighthouse. Ohio's Lake Erie shoreline hosts tours at Marblehead Lighthouse, South Bass Island Lighthouse, Lorain Lighthouse, and the Fairport Harbor Lighthouse, and the Port Clinton Lighthouse is also open to visitors.