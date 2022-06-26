ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Free clothing closets bolster new attire for those entering the workplace

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
Feeling confident and empowered comes from within, but most experts would agree that stepping out in a fashionable way can certainly help to amp up those good vibes.

“We are well aware that when people don’t feel confident on the outside, a lot of times it affects how they feel on the inside,” said Erin Hennessey, the owner of Blush Aesthetics, a Perrysburg-based clinic that provides body and skin health treatments.

Beginning Tuesday, the clinic will host a career clothing drive to benefit the Collective, a new non-profit organization dedicated to providing professional clothing to those in need of new attire as they get back into the community for work, school or to socialize.

Ella Knepley, who founded the Collective in February, will donate the items to individuals who are trying to improve their lives, starting with their clothes.

“I got the idea to start a closet of professional clothes and shoes for women or men to give them a boost to get back into the workforce,” Ms. Knepley said. “Even if they are already in the workforce, or just want to feel confident in what they are wearing, they should feel their best.”

Since launching the Collective, Ms. Knepley moved to the West Coast where she oversees donations in Seattle as well as the Toledo area. Her mother Jessica Carpenter, who serves as vice-president of the organization and currently lives in Maumee, is helping coordinate the Blush Aesthetic clothing drive.

The goal of the organization is to help take a bit of the stress away when it comes to landing a job or working day-to-day, Ms. Knepley said. The Collective grew from her passion to support women in business through the Women's Empowerment Agency, an organization she founded last year, which offers professional workplace coaching, resume building and interview prep services. Adding the clothing component as a non-profit venture seemed like a natural next step, and the donated items will support women, men, or neutral clothing in all types of sizes.

“I’ve always loved fashion and clothing,” Ms. Knepley said. “In high school and college I racked up a lot of professional clothing that I enjoyed wearing because they made me feel confident and professional, but I grew out of them so I am looking to donate where it’s needed.”

Solace Health and Wellness in downtown Toledo also recently added a free clothing closet for individuals in need of gently used attire.

Erin Marten founded the non-profit health and wellness organization to focus on providing sexual health, wellness, and reproductive services to individuals by offering financial wellness, childbirth, and self-defense classes as well as support groups for LBGTQ teens. By the end of the year, Ms. Marten hopes to provide additional mental health and social services.

“Our services and programming are aimed at women and teens, and this (clothing closet) coincides with everything because it helps to increase the capability and the capacity to take care of our families,” she said.

The closet has been open for approximately one month and is available by appointment during limited hours each week. It has evolved to include casual and children’s clothing as well. Since opening the clothing closet has been well received with several social workers taking advantage of it as well as individuals who have discovered the closet through social media or by word of mouth, she said.

“I’ve always wanted to do a clothing closet, even before I started the non-profit,” Ms. Marten said. “Just because people are in need doesn’t mean that they deserve our cast-offs or our stained clothing. I just wanted to create a way to get clothing that they need, but also something that is going to be nice clothing.”

All of the services provided at the center, including the clothing closet, are available to anyone regardless of their insurance status, she said.

“We are just kind of reimagining what a healthcare organization can look like and what it can provide for the community,” Ms. Marten said. “I’ve had some really nice donations, we have some very nice items and I hope we can get them into good hands. I tell people that if we don’t have the style or the size they are looking for, to check back often, because we are always getting new donations pretty regularly.”

Debby Peters, the co-owner of Third Generation Networking, a Perrysburg-based business organization focused on networking opportunities, said that wearing an outfit that looks nice and feels comfortable can lead to a successful first impression before any words are exchanged.

“When you put yourself out there, everyone will form an opinion immediately,” she said. “And so we have to make sure that the first impression that we make is the one that we want, so we have to pay attention to how we look. It doesn’t have to be the latest style, but our clothes should be well taken care of because that is the message we send out.”

Solace Health and Wellness is located at 137 N. Michigan in Toledo. Information about the organization can be found on Facebook or by calling 419-214-9046.

The career clothing drive runs June 28 to July 1 at Blush Aesthetics located at 7015 Lighthouse Way Suite 300. Those donating items will be entered into a raffle for free services. For information on the Collective, visit their website at thecollectivenonprofit.org .

13abc.com

Music Under the Stars returns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join the Toledo Zoo by listening to music under the stars. From July 3 to August 14, the zoo will be hosting seven free concerts in the Amphitheatre every Sunday at 7:30 P.M. The event highlights many local musical talents found throughout the region. Food and...
TOLEDO, OH
